ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast

At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
NBC Chicago

EU Proposes Specialized Court to Investigate Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

The European Union proposed Wednesday to set up a U.N.-backed specialized court to investigate possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, and to use frozen Russian assets to rebuild the war-torn country. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will work with international partners to get...
NBC Chicago

Apple Limited a Crucial AirDrop Function in China Just Weeks Before Protests

A Nov. 9 software update included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China. AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in demonstrators' efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship. The feature relies on wireless connections between phones, rather than...
WSOC Charlotte

Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
NBC Chicago

European Markets Climb as Investors Track Euro Zone Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Wednesday as regional investors reacted to the latest inflation data from the euro zone in November. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6% by late morning, with autos adding 1.6% to lead gains as almost all sectors...
NBC Chicago

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Dies at Age 96

Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, where he...
NBC Chicago

China's Lockdown Protests Spread to Cities and Campuses Across the US

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York and Chicago to support protesters who have called for that country's leader to step down amid severe anti-virus restrictions in the biggest demonstrations against the government in Beijing in decades. About 50 protesters, mostly students...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy