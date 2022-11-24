ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' Patrick Beverley suspended 3 games for shoving incident

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for "forcefully shoving" Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton when the big man wasn't looking and causing him to fall to the court in L.A.'s game against the Suns on Tuesday, the NBA announced on Thursday. In the league's statement,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

