Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
KIMT
John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
algonaradio.com
NW Iowa Man Killed in Pocahontas County Wreck Thanksgiving Morning
–A Northwest Iowa man was killed when his vehicle struck a semi early Thanksgiving morning in rural Pocahontas County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was northbound on Iowa Highway 4 in a 2007 GMC Sierra, about 7 miles north of Pocahontas, just before 2:30 AM Thursday.
algonaradio.com
Highway 169 Back Open North of Algona
–US Highway 169 has reopened to traffic between Algona and Burt, following a bridge construction project that started this summer. The bridge work over Black Cat Creek, just north of Smith Lake, wrapped up this week, and the route is now open to regular traffic. A detour had been in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kicdam.com
Homicide by Vehicle Charges Filed in Palo Alto County
There are very few details available about an aparent fatal traffic accident in Palo Alto County Tuesday night. What we have been told by the Sheriff’s department is that 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner was taken into custody at 10:30pm on two warrants – one for Homicide by Vehicle – Operating under theinfluence, and the other for driving ont he wrong side of a two way highway.
Iowa State Daily
Outlaws denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
KCCI.com
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
hawkeyesports.com
Siebrecht Fall Caps No. 2 Iowa’s 26-11 Win
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Junior Cobe Siebrecht’s second-period fall capped the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team’s 26-11 victory over No. 21 Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes won seven matches in the dual to improve to 5-0 this season. “Gutsy, gutsy at the...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones roll, set up top 10 matchup Sunday
Iowa State had no sort of problems during its Phil Knight Invitational semifinal matchup with Michigan State, cruising to a 80-49 win in Portland on Thanksgiving night. The No. 5 Cyclones ran away from their opponents in the first of two showcase games in Oregon, setting up a top 10 matchup on Sunday with No. 8 North Carolina (6:30 p.m. ESPN2).
