Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
Mendocino County Today: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 Leaves Laytonville Woman Dead, Eureka Woman Injured. On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
Fort Bragg’s New Housing Project
Ronald Davis, 55, left more than a decade of homelessness behind when he moved into The Plateau, Fort Bragg’s new very mixed-use housing project. The 4 acre complex opened Nov. 1 across the street from Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital at 441 South Street in Fort Bragg. It’s no exaggeration to say The Plateau has been about the happiest place in Fort Bragg for the past two weeks. All the residents interviewed were thrilled the developer had finally let them move in. Earlier proposed dates for completion in April and June had passed. Landscaping didn’t get put in, leaving bare ground for the rainy season, but all the buildings were completed and passed all final inspections. Many, but not all, residents have moved into the fully rented complex.
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
Billy Owens: An ‘Okie’ Family’s Migration
I met Bill right after my wife and I first moved to The Valley fifty years ago. Our meeting place was the Floodgate Store bar along Highway 128 toward the Deep End of Navarro. Moving to the country from San Francisco introduced me to the playbook of American country music. In those days “Country” was most of what was on rural California radio, and that’s what I listened to on my pick-up’s radio at full blast while I was working the vineyard rows. I could get KRAK radio in Sacramento, KFRE in Fresno, and all sorts of North Coast Country stations, sometimes listening four or five hours a day, nothing but “Country.”
Exploring Lake County Back Roads
As we enjoy driving deserted roads in the middle of no place my husband and I have a list. We call it the “One of these days we ought to drive down that road and see where it goes…” list. After 47 years in Comptche we crossed lots of roads off the list with Sunday drives and mini-expeditions but a dozen still remain.
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
MTC’S ‘Native Gardens’
I am interested in origins and when we claim them and when we stop, the power of language and place. (Tania; Native Gardens; Act 1, Scene 2) It was the opening night Gala for Native Gardens, presented by Mendocino Theatre Company; a grand event for MTC family and friends who gathered in support of the final production of the season. Anticipation was in the air. MTC theatre-lovers were engaged and ready for something to lift the spirit.
Deputies Arrest Ukiah Man After Investigations Deem Alleged Criminal Threats Credible
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-15-2022 at 7:52 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were approached by an adult...
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
Convicted Hit & Run Driver Sentenced to 210 Days After Violating Probation, Says Mendo DA
Information from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. While out of custody on bail pending appeal and formal probation – both flowing from her September 2021 felony conviction by jury for leaving the scene of a collision that involved the death of another – defendant Gina Rae Bean, age 44, of Fort Bragg, was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently charged with the illegal possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine.
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
