Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday deals on 4K monitors, for as low as $199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now is the time to upgrade your monitor to a 4K one, as Black Friday sales bring in great savings on everything from budget to ultra wide 4K displays, for as low as $199.
Apple Insider
Top 10 MacBook Black Friday Weekend Deals
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday weekend deals deliver impressive discounts on Apple MacBook computers. We've rounded up our top picks across the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines. Black Friday may be over technically, but weekend deals...
Apple Insider
75+ best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday is officially underway and some of the year's best deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on AirPods, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, televisions, software & more. Many...
Apple Insider
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider
New, Sealed Apple iPhone 14 Pro MAX 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Factory Unlocked
New, Sealed Apple iPhone 14 Pro MAX 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Factory Unlocked. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max 1TB Storage New Release! NOW SELLING & READY TO SHIP!. Buy 2 Units and get 1 Unit free. Buy 5 Units and get 2 Unit free. Buy 10 Units and...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM on sale for $949, the lowest price ever
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At $250 off, this exclusiveBlack Friday MacBook Air deal delivers the lowest price available on the M1 model with 16GB of memory. AppleCare is also $40 off with coupon. Discounted to $949 with promo...
Apple Insider
Black Friday deals: get 2 Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses for $54.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OfficialBlack Friday pricing is in effect on Microsoft Office for Mac, with a single standalone license discounted to $29.99 and a dual-pack just $54.99. For a limited time only, save $444 on the 2-pack...
Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more
Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve...
Apple Insider
Amazon replenished its best $1,599 MacBook Pro 14-inch Black Friday deal, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon'sbest MacBook Pro 14-inch deals have returned, with prices as low as $1,599.99 and savings up to $500 off. Save up to $500 at Amazon — With only hours to go beforeBlack Friday officially...
Apple Insider
Thanksgiving deals: $410 off Sonos bundle, up to 50% off standing desks, Nintendo Switch offer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thanksgiving deals are bountiful with a special discount on Sonos' Premium Immersive Bundle, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and accessories to complement your Apple setup. The AppleInsider Deals Team has been busy rounding up...
Apple Insider
Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 40% for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale forBlack Friday, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 40% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee smart home hub, and they can...
Apple Insider
B&H's Black Friday Deal Zone knocks $400 off Apple's loaded MacBook Pro 13-inch with M1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For 24 hours only, save $400 on Apple's MacBook Pro 13-inch with an M1 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. ThisBlack Friday special is in stock with free expedited shipping. The B&H...
Apple Insider
Ends tonight: save up to 45% on TurboTax Deluxe 2022 tax software for Mac & Windows, plus free Amazon gift card
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — One of the top trending deals at Amazon is tax software for Mac, with TurboTax Deluxe 2022 dipping to $45.99 with a free $10 gift card. Business editions are on sale too. Amazon shoppers...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday iPad deals: prices as low as $269, live updates
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleInsider is bringing you the best iPad deals for Black Friday 2022, with discounts of up to $550 off and exclusive savings on the new M2 iPad Pro. The lowest prices of the season...
Apple Insider
Holiday deal: save 60% on a 1-year Sam's Club membership, now $19.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New Sam's Club members in the U.S. can get a 1-year membership for just $19.99 as part of a special Black Friday promotion. The Sam's Club $19.99 promotion is hosted by StackCommerce and offers...
Apple Insider
Use Option-Click on Desktop to hide unwanted apps
Focus on Finder with ease by hiding everything else on the Mac's screen, which can be accomplished with just two clicks in macOS. If you're in the Finder and there are a lot of other apps' windows cluttering up your desktop, it can be hard to concentrate on just that Finder window. If you're looking for a file and there's just too much on screen, you could start minimizing all the other windows, but that can take quite a while to complete.
Apple Insider
AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple
Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Apple Insider
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM is at the lowest price we've seen this Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday MacBook Pro deals are here, and this 14-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of memory is at the lowest price we've seen. Plus, save $70 on three years of AppleCare. Exclusive savings —...
Apple Insider
Mixfly ultra-compact Apple Watch charger review: Good enough, and inexpensive
Mixfly Upgrade Ultra-Compact iWatch Charger Dock for Apple Watch. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There are someApple Watch accessories on Amazon that are absolute garbage. Every once in a while, something pops out of the pile that's worth it.
Comments / 0