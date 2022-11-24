ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday deals on 4K monitors, for as low as $199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now is the time to upgrade your monitor to a 4K one, as Black Friday sales bring in great savings on everything from budget to ultra wide 4K displays, for as low as $199.
Apple Insider

Top 10 MacBook Black Friday Weekend Deals

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday weekend deals deliver impressive discounts on Apple MacBook computers. We've rounded up our top picks across the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines. Black Friday may be over technically, but weekend deals...
Apple Insider

75+ best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday is officially underway and some of the year's best deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on AirPods, Macs, iPads, Apple Watch, televisions, software & more. Many...
Apple Insider

Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide

There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM on sale for $949, the lowest price ever

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At $250 off, this exclusiveBlack Friday MacBook Air deal delivers the lowest price available on the M1 model with 16GB of memory. AppleCare is also $40 off with coupon. Discounted to $949 with promo...
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more

Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve...
Apple Insider

Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 40% for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale forBlack Friday, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 40% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee smart home hub, and they can...
Apple Insider

Best Black Friday iPad deals: prices as low as $269, live updates

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleInsider is bringing you the best iPad deals for Black Friday 2022, with discounts of up to $550 off and exclusive savings on the new M2 iPad Pro. The lowest prices of the season...
Apple Insider

Holiday deal: save 60% on a 1-year Sam's Club membership, now $19.99

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New Sam's Club members in the U.S. can get a 1-year membership for just $19.99 as part of a special Black Friday promotion. The Sam's Club $19.99 promotion is hosted by StackCommerce and offers...
Apple Insider

Use Option-Click on Desktop to hide unwanted apps

Focus on Finder with ease by hiding everything else on the Mac's screen, which can be accomplished with just two clicks in macOS. If you're in the Finder and there are a lot of other apps' windows cluttering up your desktop, it can be hard to concentrate on just that Finder window. If you're looking for a file and there's just too much on screen, you could start minimizing all the other windows, but that can take quite a while to complete.
Apple Insider

AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple

Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Apple Insider

Mixfly ultra-compact Apple Watch charger review: Good enough, and inexpensive

Mixfly Upgrade Ultra-Compact iWatch Charger Dock for Apple Watch. AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There are someApple Watch accessories on Amazon that are absolute garbage. Every once in a while, something pops out of the pile that's worth it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy