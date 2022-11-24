Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Maryland promo code: $200 bonus for college football, NBA matchups
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Maryland promo code offer is unleashing a massive boost for the NFL, college football, World Cup, NBA, and more this...
DraftKings promo code:$150 bonus for Thanksgiving weekend football
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective bettors can tackle all the NFL and college football action this Thanksgiving weekend with our DraftKings promo code offer. Sign up with...
Four Stats That Illustrate Pitt's Defensive Dominance over Miami
These four stats from the Pitt Panthers win over Miami tell a story about how dominant the victory was.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MassLive.com
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Steph Curry ‘doing his part as loyal Red Sox fan’ by recruiting Aaron Judge to Giants (report)
Warriors superstar Steph Curry is a lifelong Red Sox fan who even had his bachelor party at Fenway Park back in 2011. Now, he’s trying his best to help lure one of the best players in baseball out of Boston’s division. The Giants have employed Curry to help...
Winter Classic Jerseys: Bruins, Penguins unveil sweaters for Fenway game
With just over a month before the Winter Classic at Fenway Park (Jan. 2, 2 p.m.), the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins revealed the uniforms they’ll wear for the event. The Bruins’ black uniforms feature the bear logo that was the shoulder patch on their jerseys in the 1980s and early 1990s. It’s under the word “Boston” in white lettering.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0