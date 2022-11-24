BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
Five New Haven police officers were slapped with charges for second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons on Monday over their treatment of a Black detainee in June that ended in his partial paralysis. Randy Cox, 36, was being transported for processing in New Haven when one of the officers slammed on the breaks, sending him flying across the police van. Some of the officers reportedly began to mock Cox as he struggled to move and plead for help, claiming he was faking his injuries. Then, on body cam footage captured by one of the officers, they removed Cox from the van by his feet and left him in a cell before bringing him to a hospital for treatment—with the incident leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. “You can make mistakes, but you can’t treat people poorly, period. You cannot treat people the way Mr. Cox was treated,” said Police Chief Karl Jacobson to reporters on Monday. The officers, who turned themselves in on Monday, are due back in court on Dec. 8. Four of the five have already filed motions for qualified immunity, claiming that their actions didn’t violate legal standard.Read it at Associated Press
