Level up the bass for less with 47% off the OnePlus Buds Pro

By Harish Jonnalagadda
 3 days ago

OnePlus has a lot of earbuds, but the Buds Pro continue to be the Chinese manufacturer's best effort to date. They have a comfortable fit and are lightweight enough for all-day use, and the stalk houses gesture controls that are easily configurable.

But what I like most about these wireless earbuds is the sound quality; they have a distinct bass-focused sound signature that works incredibly well for EDM. The tailored sound ensures you get a delightful low-end that's full of energy and vibrancy, and if you listen to a lot of bass-heavy music, these are the ideal wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro usually sell for $149, but they're on sale right now for $79 , a huge $70 discount. This is the lowest I've seen for the earbuds yet, and if you're looking for audio deals this Black Friday, this is one you shouldn't miss.

OnePlus Buds Pro: Now $79 (was $149) at Amazon

The Buds Pro have a lightweight design, excellent sound that's focused on the low-end, and they do a great job tuning out ambient noise.

They also have IP55 dust and water resistance, making the earbuds ideal for workouts. The battery lasts up to five hours on a full charge, and there's fast charging here that gives you 10 hours worth of charging power with just a 10-minute charge. The best part is that you get wireless charging as well here, so you can use the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra to charge the earbuds.

Finally, they do a great job cutting out ambient noise in your vicinity, and the unique Audio ID ensures you get a sound profile that's tailored for your ears. Honestly, there is a lot to like here, and the fact that you can get the Buds Pro for just $79 makes the earbuds a good bargain.

