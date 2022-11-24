Read full article on original website
Researcher Accused of Spying for China Granted Bail in Canada
MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec -...
Citi Expects Global Growth to Slow Below 2% in 2023
(Reuters) - Citigroup on Wednesday forecast global growth to slow to below 2% next year, echoing similar projections by major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan. Strategists at the brokerage cited continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war — which skyrocketed inflation to...
Leaders of New Zealand and Finland Shoot Down Question on Age and Gender
SYDNEY (Reuters) - As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender. But they were quick to shoot down a journalist...
Analysis-Apple Supply Chain Data Shows Receding Exposure to China as Risks Mount
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple Inc's wide exposure to Chinese manufacturing, notable both for its low costs and rising risks, has receded since the COVID-19 pandemic began, company supply chain data shows. With the world's biggest iPhone factory, operated in central China by Foxconn, battling production shortfalls and labour unrest spurred...
Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX to Resume Salary Payments
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated companies, which have filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said on Monday most subsidiaries would resume ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide. The relief includes cash payments with respect to both pre-petition and post-petition periods, subject to limits established...
Venezuela Exports Oil, Despite US Sanctions, Using False Documents, Ships Linked to Iran
HOUSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - When the supertanker Young Yong sailed to the Chinese port of Qingdao in September last year, it had quality certificates for its cargo stating it was transporting Malaysian crude oil, according to the documents reviewed by Reuters. But satellite images and photos show the Chinese-owned ship had...
Saudi Arabia to Host China-Arab Summit During Xi Visit, Sources Say
RIYADH/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the kingdom, three Arab diplomats in the region familiar with the plans said on Wednesday. Xi is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh on Dec. 7,...
Overseas Chinese Step up Protests as Calls Mount for Change
TORONTO/HONG KONG (Reuters) - From Sydney to Toronto, mainland Chinese have stepped up protests this week, with demands to end the world's most stringent COVID-19 restrictions evolving into calls to "free China" and for President Xi Jinping to step down. Overseas-based Chinese and their supporters rallied in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong...
US-Iran Match Mirrored a Regional Rivalry for Many Arab Fans
BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. team’s victory over Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday was closely watched across the Middle East, where the two nations have been engaged in a cold war for over four decades and where many blame one or both for the region’s woes.
Excitement, Defiance for Young Chinese in COVID 'Tipping Point' Protests
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - When Yang, a Shanghai office worker, saw video clips of a burning building in western China, a disaster in which 10 people were killed, she said she could not contain her anger over tough COVID-19 measures three years into the pandemic. Watching a World Cup soccer...
China's Jiang Confounded Doubters, Mended U.S. Ties
BEIJING (Reuters) - Plucked from obscurity to head China's ruling Communist Party after the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, former Chinese President Jiang Zemin was expected to be just another transitional figurehead, destined to be a footnote in history. Yet Jiang, who died on Wednesday aged 96, confounded the naysayers, chalking...
China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
Commerce Secretary to Tout U.S. Strategy to Counter China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday will argue the United States must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. "We have to run faster and out innovate and keep pushing," Raimondo told reporters Tuesday previewing her...
Analysis: Republicans Cry Weakness, Others See Sense in Biden's China Protest Response
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The administration of President Joe Biden has drawn Republican fire for its cautious response to nationwide protests in China against COVID-19 lockdowns, with some lawmakers accusing it of failing to seize a historic moment. But some analysts say caution is the right approach given the volatile U.S.-China...
Fed's Barkin Sees Slower Rate Hikes, for Longer, Maybe Higher
(Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Monday said he supports moving to smaller interest-rate hikes in the central bank's fight to bring down too-high inflation. "I'm very supportive of the path that is slower, probably longer and potentially higher," Barkin said in an interview with Bloomberg...
Finland Buys More Arms From United States as It Boosts Defences
HELSINKI (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a second significant arms sale to Finland within a month, helping Russia's Nordic neighbour in its bid to strengthen its defences due to the war in Ukraine, Finland and the United States said. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Finland's government...
Russia Blames Nuclear Talks Pullout on 'Toxic' U.S. Behaviour
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia accused the United States on Tuesday of toxic anti-Russian behaviour that it said had prompted it to pull out of nuclear arms talks with U.S. officials in Cairo this week. In strongly worded comments, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also accused the United States of trying to...
China to Increase Nuclear Warheads to 1,500, Pentagon Warns
WASHINGTON (AP) — China is expanding its nuclear force and is on pace to nearly quadruple the number of warheads it has by 2035, rapidly closing its gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. The report builds on the military’s warning last year...
