Related
Citrus County Chronicle
British Open champion Cameron Smith wins 3rd Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday. The world No. 3 shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 14-under par, three...
Citrus County Chronicle
After latest milestone, Ronaldo eyes World Cup glory
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another game, another personal milestone. For all the turmoil that has surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of what is likely to be his final World Cup, the Portugal great continues make his mark. On Thursday he became the first man to score in five World Cups.
Citrus County Chronicle
Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina’s assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste’s World Cup journey.
