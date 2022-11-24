ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Donald Trump accused of rape and defamation in new E Jean Carroll lawsuit

By Namita Singh,John Bowden, Andrew Naughtie
 6 days ago
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee

Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner

Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
GOP drawing battle lines over bringing Alito 'leak' source to Senate

Some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are drawing out battle lines over progressive calls to subpoena a former anti-abortion minister who claimed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito leaked a 2014 opinion. The minister, the Rev. Rob Schenck, told the New York Times earlier this month that he learned of...
Kevin McCarthy may be getting desperate

There are only two uncalled congressional races in the 2022 midterms, but even if both go Republicans' way, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems to have a math problem in his quest to become House speaker. Assuming Republicans hang on to their narrow leads in both California's 13th District and...
Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy

Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy about COVID-19 misinformation as part of changes made under new CEO Elon Musk. Twitter did not formally announce the change, but a note was added to the top of the page about the policy to note that the rule was being rolled back.

