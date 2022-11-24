Trump news – live: Donald Trump accused of rape and defamation in new E Jean Carroll lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Trump's former top aide Kellyanne Conway deposed for hours by Jan. 6 committee
Former top Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, NBC News reported. Conway said she is not working on former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, NBC reported. She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who...
msn.com
McCarthy slams White House for 'keeping a close eye' on Twitter under Elon Musk: 'That is offensive to me'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it is "offensive" that the White House plans to monitor Elon Musk’s Twitter, stressing that Republicans "will no longer let government go after people simply because of their political views." McCarthy, R-Calif., after a meeting at the White House Tuesday with President Biden,...
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Trump finally gives an inch as top Senate Republicans rip him for dinner with 2 antisemites
The uproar over Trump’s dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes has now reached the Republican Senate leadership, along with the Jewish community.
Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
Former President Trump’s campaign is increasing its vetting protocols following his widely criticized dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told The Associated Press. A senior campaign official will be present with Trump at all times, one of the sources said. Fuentes attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
msn.com
Supreme Court counsel pushes back on inquiry from Democratic lawmakers over report of 2014 leak
WASHINGTON – A Supreme Court official Monday pushed back on explosive allegations this month that a former anti-abortion advocate got a heads-up about the outcome of a 2014 decision dealing with religious objections to contraception. A letter from the Supreme Court's legal counsel, Ethan Torrey, reiterated an earlier denial...
msn.com
GOP drawing battle lines over bringing Alito 'leak' source to Senate
Some Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are drawing out battle lines over progressive calls to subpoena a former anti-abortion minister who claimed Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito leaked a 2014 opinion. The minister, the Rev. Rob Schenck, told the New York Times earlier this month that he learned of...
msn.com
Fauci says he WILL testify before House Republicans if asked and rips GOP's 'anti-Fauci element'
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he will 'of course' testify before House Republicans next year if asked, but ripped the GOP for running 'anti-Fauci' platforms in the recent midterm elections. House Republicans' many threats to investigate the Biden administration will get the chance to materialize next year after...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy may be getting desperate
There are only two uncalled congressional races in the 2022 midterms, but even if both go Republicans' way, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seems to have a math problem in his quest to become House speaker. Assuming Republicans hang on to their narrow leads in both California's 13th District and...
msn.com
Twitter stops enforcing COVID misinformation policy
Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy about COVID-19 misinformation as part of changes made under new CEO Elon Musk. Twitter did not formally announce the change, but a note was added to the top of the page about the policy to note that the rule was being rolled back.
Comments / 0