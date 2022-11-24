Bay Colony Lane Homicide Investigation & Arrest

Stephon Henderson

The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Bay Colony Lane.

On November 23, 2022, at 1:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Bay Colony Lane for a shooting. Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a residence. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The suspect, Stephon Henderson, 59, was detained at the residence and arrested.

Henderson has been charged with Murder (domestic violence), Violation of an EPO, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.