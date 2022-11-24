ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded guilty Monday to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges, guaranteeing he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Payton Gendron, 19, entered the plea Monday in a courthouse roughly two miles from the grocery store where he used a semiautomatic rifle and body armor to carry out a racist assault he hoped would help preserve white power in the U.S. Gendron, who was handcuffed and wore an orange jumpsuit, occasionally licked and clenched his lips as he pleaded guilty to all of the most serious charges in the grand jury indictment, including murder, murder as a hate crime and hate-motivated domestic terrorism, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole. He answered “yes” and “guilty” as Judge Susan Eagan referred to each victim by name and asked whether he killed them because of their race. Gendron also pleaded guilty to wounding three people who survived the May attack.
New York Post

Adopted as a child, Texas woman Elizabeth Groff is now helping others find hope at Christmas

There was a time in her life when Elizabeth Groff, born in Ukraine, felt completely absent of hope and love. Living in an orphanage with no family at all, she felt forgotten and alone. But a single yet significant act of giving at Christmastime — involving a shoebox full of toys, sent and distributed by people who didn’t even know her — sparked a light in the darkness of her young life. “There was nothing I had to prove to receive this shoebox gift, nothing I had to do to earn it,” she told Fox News Digital in an email about her life.  “Through this act of unconditional...
