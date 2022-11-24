Read full article on original website
Eric Clapton releases rare Japan-exclusive cut Losing Hand as single everywhere
Fans of Eric Clapton can now listen to the rare cut Losing Hand after it was released as a single from his upcoming vinyl box set. The single, originally an exclusive track on the Japanese release of his 2010 album Clapton, can now be streamed following its release as a single from The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume II vinyl box set. The box set itself is set to be released this 19 January.
Inside a day in the life of an award-winning comic-book artist, whose indie hit is being adapted into a Netflix series
Werther Dell'Edera is an Italian comic artist known for "Something is Killing the Children." He took us inside his work process.
Simple steps to improve your new or old TV’s picture quality
While televisions may be cheaper during this time of the year, it may not guarantee crystal clear resolution.
Books shows pirate lives were violent, but democratic | DON NOBLE
Keith Thomson of Birmingham has been interested in pirates for a very long time. Before he brought out his action novels, “Once a Spy” and “Twice a Spy,” he had written the novel “Pirates of Pensacola.” Thomson knows pirates, and after reading "Born to be Hanged," a nonfiction historical account of a major pirate expedition in Central America in the 17th century, you will, too. ...
Zayn Malik covers Angel to commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix after releasing a cover of Angel to celebrate the late guitarist’s 80th birthday. The cover was released today (25 November), using Hendrix’s original guitar part, with Malik’s new vocals laid over the top. The original track was released posthumously in 1971 on the album The Cry of Love, after the guitarist’s premature death at 27 in 1970. It was entirely written and self-produced by Hendrix.
How a revolutionary new amp got me playing guitar every day again
When I first picked up a guitar as a teenager, it never crossed my mind that there would ever be a moment where I’d put it down. You probably remember that feeling too, and in the ensuing years I did everything that I could to try and ensure that I’d never have to do so. I joined various bands – from broadly unsuccessful to the totally disastrous – and when those didn’t pan out I pursued guitar as an academic vocation, only to find that I was nowhere near good enough to follow that route. Eventually I realised that writing about guitar was my best bet to keep that guitar in my hands all day long, and 14 years later it’s turned out pretty well.
Olivia Harrison marks anniversary of George Harrison’s passing with poetry reading
Olivia Harrison, the wife of the late George Harrison, is marking the anniversary of his passing with a poetry reading. The tribute will be read from Came The Lightening, her book of 20 poems that she released last year to mark the twentieth anniversary of her husband’s passing. The poems analyse themes from losing a partner to the passage of time.
