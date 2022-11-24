ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Tonight's Forecast: A few remaining light showers

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzDi2_0jMCShi300

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: As a cold front passes over West Michigan tonight, a few light rain showers are possible. Take your time while traveling tonight, as roadways will be damp. A few sprinkles are possible early in the morning on Black Friday, however dry skies are likely for the majority of the day. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through the day on Friday, making way for endless sunshine! Your Saturday looks ideal with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 50s. A better opportunity for widespread rain showers sweeps in on Sunday. A few wet snowflakes could mix in north of Grand Rapids, but this event will mainly be rain. Don't forget your rain gear on Sunday, as you'll need it all day! Clouds hang around for Monday and Tuesday, with our next system on track for Wednesday. The system on Wednesday will bring dropping temperatures and rain transitioning over to snow. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing cloud cover, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds gradually increase overnight, with the chance of showers after Midnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow mixing in is possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with night rain showers building in. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

National Weather Service issues wind advisory for southeast Michigan

A wind advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan, with wind gusts up to 45 mph, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday. Between 4 and 6 a.m., a strong cold front will push across the region, the weather service said. At the same time, periods of wind gusts up to 45 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected to persist through the early afternoon and evening hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Rain, snow, and wind on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford is at the Now Desk to preview some mid-week storms as we wrap up the month of November. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to...
LANSING, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather advisories issued across Nebraska

VALLEY, Neb. -- Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 83 are in a winter weather advisory heading into Tuesday. The winter weather is expected to start in the Panhandle late Monday night before drifting east and hitting much of the rest of the state. The far southwest appears to be the only part of Nebraska currently not projected to get hit with winter weather. The storm is anticipated to reach the eastern third of Nebraska by early Tuesday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy