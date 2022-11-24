ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday November 26, 2022

Western Greenbrier- 309 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday. South winds could gust as...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Damp Black Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Black Friday shoppers may want to grab an umbrella before heading out this morning. A passing front will bring light rain into Southwest and Central Virginia Friday. Most of the scattered showers are expected during the morning hours with temperatures starting in the 40s and upper 30s.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia

(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more

Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Virginians urged not to move firewood

With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WausauPilot

The first Thanksgiving is a key chapter in America’s origin story – but what happened in Virginia four months later mattered much more

Peter C. Mancall, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country.
VIRGINIA STATE

