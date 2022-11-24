Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday November 26, 2022
Western Greenbrier- 309 AM EST Sat Nov 26 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday. South winds could gust as...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Damp Black Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Black Friday shoppers may want to grab an umbrella before heading out this morning. A passing front will bring light rain into Southwest and Central Virginia Friday. Most of the scattered showers are expected during the morning hours with temperatures starting in the 40s and upper 30s.
Central Virginia winter weather projections with John Bernier
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time now for my 39th annual Winter Outlook for Central Virginia. Secretly stashed away for days — had to remember where I hid it from everyone — it is time to reveal how I predict the winter will evolve for us. We will stay away from the huge technical […]
WSET
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
Inside Nova
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Fill up your tank before you fill up your plate; gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel
Gas prices in Virginia have dropped significantly in the past month, according to AAA.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Virginians urged not to move firewood
With cooler weather and shorter days, it is becoming increasingly common to use firewood during cozy times with friends and family. Unfortunately, moving firewood to another location also increases the likelihood of spreading destructive forest and agricultural pests like the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian long horned beetle, and spotted lanternfly as they “hitchhike” to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests.
6 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Seafood dishPhoto byPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love to eat seafood from time to time and you also live in Virginia, here is a list of six amazing restaurants in Virginia that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them before.
wvtf.org
Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door
Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
WausauPilot
The first Thanksgiving is a key chapter in America’s origin story – but what happened in Virginia four months later mattered much more
Peter C. Mancall, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country.
VDH to send voice and text messages to Virginians eligible to receive booster
Starting Monday, November 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send voice and text messages to remind Virginians of their eligibility to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%; new cases up 3%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
