ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGO

Canucks try to keep road win streak going in matchup with the Sharks

Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks hit the road against the San Jose Sharks trying to continue a three-game road winning streak. San Jose is 1-3-2 against the Pacific Division and 6-9-3 overall....
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Timo Meier the Sharks top trade chip over Erik Karlsson

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. David Pagnotta: Irfaan Gaffar and Pagnotta on some ‘Market Rumblings.”. Gaffar: “Let’s start in California, begin with the San Jose Sharks, and is Erik Karlsson really their biggest trade chip right now?”. Pagnotta:...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets visit the Predators, look to stop road losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -218, Blue Jackets +182. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to the Nashville Predators looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Nashville has a 6-3-2...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay

When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy