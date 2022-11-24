Read full article on original website
Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2
Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night
KGO
Canucks try to keep road win streak going in matchup with the Sharks
Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks hit the road against the San Jose Sharks trying to continue a three-game road winning streak. San Jose is 1-3-2 against the Pacific Division and 6-9-3 overall....
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Coyotes on Friday for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Detroit Red Wings will host the Arizona Coyotes for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (10-5-4; 24 points) and Arizona (7-9-2; 16 points) is set for 8 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks host the Vancouver Canucks Sunday at SAP Center in their last game of the homestand. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl both notched an assist in Friday's game and extended their...
Larkin's shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win
Dylan Larkin scored the only goal during a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games by downing the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Timo Meier the Sharks top trade chip over Erik Karlsson
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. David Pagnotta: Irfaan Gaffar and Pagnotta on some ‘Market Rumblings.”. Gaffar: “Let’s start in California, begin with the San Jose Sharks, and is Erik Karlsson really their biggest trade chip right now?”. Pagnotta:...
FOX Sports
New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets visit the Predators, look to stop road losing streak
Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -218, Blue Jackets +182. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to the Nashville Predators looking to end a three-game road losing streak. Nashville has a 6-3-2...
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Kubalik Production Is Here to Stay
When Steve Yzerman added Dominik Kubalik during this past offseason, I don’t think many people expected this kind of production from him this early in the season. There were some who predicted him to be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition, while others thought he could be a hidden gem for the Original Six franchise.
