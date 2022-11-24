Read full article on original website
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Protests against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.
Victoria Li* has experienced several lockdowns since Covid emerged in China almost three years ago. Being a prisoner in her own home in Beijing made her feel depressed, powerless and angry. “Being stuck at home with my door sealed, I felt unmotivated to do anything,” she said. “I didn’t want...
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. France’s CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.
(The Hill) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned the import and sale of certain Chinese technology equipment that it determined poses “an unacceptable risk to national security.”. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in a statement on Twitter that the commission’s unanimous decision is the first time...
