Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...

38 MINUTES AGO