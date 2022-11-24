Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russia ‘Planning Something' in Southern Ukraine, Kyiv Warns; Russian Forces Could Be Advancing in Donetsk
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast
At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests
China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Apple Limited a Crucial AirDrop Function in China Just Weeks Before Protests
A Nov. 9 software update included an additional AirDrop feature applying only to iPhones sold in mainland China. AirDrop, which allows users to share content between Apple devices, has become an important tool in demonstrators' efforts to circumvent authoritarian censorship. The feature relies on wireless connections between phones, rather than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is looking for a rebound after Monday's rout, which came as investors watched protests in China against the government's harsh anti-Covid measures. China's economy is already prone to fits and starts due to President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy, which relies heavily on mass quarantines, and mass unrest would create a new level of uncertainty for the nation of 1.4 billion people, as well as global markets. This week, investors are also preparing to digest a new wave of earnings reports (Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports after the bell Tuesday) and the November jobs report, which lands Friday. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week
BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Goldman Sachs Sees ‘High Probability' of OPEC Cut — and Expects Oil Prices to Hit $110 Next Year
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, will convene in Vienna, Austria on Dec. 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy. Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that the medium-term oil outlook for 2023 was "very positive" and the bank plans to "stick to our guns" with a $110-a-barrel Brent crude forecast for next year.
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets were flat to modestly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Transitory Inflation Talk Is Back. But Economists Say Higher Prices Are Here to Stay
Stocks bounced when October's U.S. consumer price index came in below expectations earlier this month, as investors began to bet on an easing of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. While most economists expect a significant general decline in headline inflation rates in 2023, many are doubtful that this...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
Comments / 0