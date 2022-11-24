Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee
Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
Watch: Dee Williams Takes Punt 70-plus Yards to the House
Tennessee took a 21-0 lead over Vanderbilt in the middle of the second quarter on a rainy Saturday night. But they didn't do it because of their prolific offense, as first-year Vol Dee Williams got his first punt return touchdown of the season. We knew it was only a matter of time ...
Injury Report: Vols Without Key Offensive Weapon, Veteran DB Against Vanderbilt
No. 10 Tennessee will look to bounce back tonight against Vanderbilt tonight, but the Vols will be without several key weapons in the regular season finale. Hendon Hooker (Out)-The Vols starting QB left last week’s contest against South Carolina with an ACL injury that has ended his 2022 ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Defensive Lineman in Hobbs
Moments ago, in front of friends and family, elite Jay M. Robinson High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to the Vols over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State. We take a look at what Hobbs brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. ...
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Volunteers...
WTOP
Utah Tech Trailblazers play the CSU Fullerton Titans
CSU Fullerton Titans (4-1) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -4.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Tech Trailblazers play the CSU Fullerton Titans at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Trailblazers have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah Tech...
WTOP
Wrightsell leads CSU Fullerton against North Dakota after 21-point showing
CSU Fullerton Titans (4-2) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 66-60 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers. The...
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Heather Haley lands spot on University of Tennessee’s 40 Under 40 list
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has landed a spot on the University of Tennessee 40 Under 40 list. The distinction is reserved for 40 alumni under the age of 40 who have excelled both personally and professionally since graduating the university. Haley studied journalism at UT...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
Kingsport Times-News
Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap
BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
wvlt.tv
Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
wvlt.tv
Roane State Community College responds to staff-wide email condemning LGBTQ+ club
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Roane State Community College sent a staff-wide email condemning the school’s LGBTQ+ club Tuesday, WVLT has learned from a college representative. Roane State’s president, Dr. Chris Whaley, released a statement shortly after the email went out. The original email was sent...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
