Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Highly Touted Defensive Lineman Commits To Tennessee

Highly touted defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio State on Instagram Friday afternoon. Hobbs is a top 100 national recruit and the top recruit left on Tennessee’s recruiting board in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Earning a commitment for the Concord, North Carolina native over two SEC rivals is a major win for Josh Heupel and his staff. While Hobbs chose between six schools, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were Tennessee’s top competition.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive great news the day before matchup with Vanderbilt

The Tennessee Vols received some great news the day before taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular season finale. 2023 five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. Hobbs, 6-foot-4/270 lbs from Concord, NC (Jay M Robinson), is ranked by On3 as the No. 3...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTOP

Utah Tech Trailblazers play the CSU Fullerton Titans

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-1) vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -4.5; over/under is 143. BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Tech Trailblazers play the CSU Fullerton Titans at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Trailblazers have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah Tech...
FULLERTON, CA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC

Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
BULLS GAP, TN
wvlt.tv

Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families ditch the dishes to dine-in for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From table to table, waiter Dominique Sanders and the crew at Mimi’s Cafe in Farragut helped set up a feast for families who opted out of cooking their own meal this year. “We’ve been pretty busy,” Sanders said. Dozens of families flocked for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

