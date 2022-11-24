Read full article on original website
Buckle Up For A Wild Ride
Good Monday, everybody. We are getting ready to flip the calendar from November to December and we have a wild weather ride as we do so. Another big storm system may bring strong storms before a big temp crash. This continues to be part of an active setup ready to unleash some serious cold in the next few weeks.
Wind and Storms On The Way
Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a chilly day across the Commonwealth as we turn our attention toward the big storm system revving up for Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings high winds and strong storms our way before a big temp crash. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the Tuesday Slight Risk...
Another Big Storm System On The Way
Good afternoon, folks. Winds continue to crank out there today as a potent low pressure works through the region. This is kicking off a very active setup with another big system ready to blow in here by Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty showers will continue to be noted this afternoon and...
