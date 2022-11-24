ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

How six Racine men became ‘THE REAL’ to local youth

RACINE — Six men gathered earlier this year to determine principles crucial to their work. They chose trustworthy, honest, empathetic, respectful, equitable, attentive and loving. The first letters of those words spell out the acronym THE REAL. As Racine Unified community connectors, authenticity is a key part of the around-the-clock job.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Striving to make her final birthday special

PEWAUKEE — The past month has been devastating for a Pewaukee family. Heather Krings said ear infections were normal for her 4-year-old daughter Delaney since she was a baby. But what started out as a simple ear infection this time turned into brain surgery and a terminal diagnosis. In...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
WEST ALLIS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

BLACK FRIDAY in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — Crowds of people filled the stores and cars filed in and out of shopping mall parking lots on Friday for the 2022 Black Friday sales. According to Menards General Manager Mike Pacocha, there was already a long line at the door and people were waiting in their cars around 4:40 a.m. Menards, 2315 W. Bluemound Road, was set to open at 6 a.m. but allowed waiting customers to come in 10 minutes early.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

