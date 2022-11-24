Read full article on original website
BBC
Gastroparesis: Wolverhampton woman living off biscuits due to rare condition
A woman who is living off a diet of digestive biscuits is trying to raise £80,000 so she can eat a full meal again. Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The condition sometimes leads the 25-year-old, from Tettenhall, Wolverhampton to...
BBC
'Simply the best' dancing Coventry physio aids patients
A physiotherapist has been dubbed "simply the best" after a video of her dancing with one of her patients went viral. Amber Murray, 27, uses music to boost the recovery of those on the critical care ward at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire. To celebrate Karen Davies's final day in...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Woman had to spend $1,000 removing massive knot from her hair
A woman had to fork out a whopping $1,000 to get rid of a huge knot in her hair after unsuccessfully trying to remove it herself with hair masks, olive oil and even fabric softener. Elle Batchelor, 33, went for a swim in the ocean in Sydney, New South Wales,...
BBC
Blind woman and guide dog kicked out of London Premier Inn
A blind woman and her guide dog were thrown out of a London Premier Inn in the night after she was accused of lying about her assistance dog. Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, said she was woken up and asked for "proof" her dog Tudor was a registered guide dog. She claimed...
Bride seen sprinting through Paris airport in enormous wedding dress
A bride was spotted running through Paris airport in a huge wedding dress.But this wasn’t a runaway bride situation - in fact, the newlyweds just couldn’t wait to begin their honeymoon.Geraldine Dalban-Moreynas, who married her partner on 10 November, appeared to go from the wedding to Charles De Gaulle airport without stopping to get changed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air France (@airfrance)Geraldine shared a picture of herself in the white, frothy gown at the airport on social...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Toblerone Fans Stunned by Unnoticed Detail on Packaging: 'Blew My Mind'
One fan couldn't believe they had never noticed it before, writing: "I've been eating Toblerone for over 20 years!"
Watch as Woman Pays $25 To Transform Life of Unadoptable German Shepherd
Over 400,000 people have watched the viral clip, one user said: "He's so lucky to have you."
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
Sleeping in the office is making a comeback? Elon Musk would approve – but what about having a life?
It feels like we talk about work more than ever, but also that we’re ever more unsure what to think about it. I suppose the two go together: if we had reached a serene consensus about the space it should occupy in our lives and souls, we would just get on with it. Instead, bewilderingly contradictory takes on the philosophy of work are everywhere, flowering and fading as fast as TikTok microtrends.
The 100-Year Mystery of Missing Perfume Heiress Dorothy Arnold
On Dec. 12, 1910, 25-year-old Dorothy Arnold left the Upper East Side home she shared with her parents to enjoy what everyone around her thought would be just another ordinary day of a young heiress about town. Naturally, she was dressed to the nines.Dorothy wore a navy blue serge suit with a high neck white lace jabot (a Victorian-style ruffled piece). Her hands were clad in tan gloves and she carried a large black fox fur muff for extra warmth. It doubled as a safe place to stash the $25 she had of her monthly allowance, as well as whatever...
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch dazzles as she cheekily munches sandwiches with Hollywood star during adorable outing
Queen Camilla's 'lucky' brooch and cheeky grin pleased a very excitable audience as she visited them for the most touching reason
musictimes.com
Tom Jones' Health Status Revealed After Undergoing Crucial Surgery
Tom Jones is ready to conquer the stage again following a medical procedure. On Wednesday, Jones revealed to fans that he received a new hip through an operation this week. He shared his health journey through a post on Instagram. He shared the announcement alongside a simple caption featuring different...
BBC
Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes
A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
