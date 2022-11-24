ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

classicchicagomagazine.com

Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff

Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
LAKE BLUFF, IL
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land

JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
SPRING GROVE, IL
WIFR

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Kenoshans of the Week: Jeanette Kelly and Danielle Weybright

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
ABC7 Chicago

'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside

CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
HILLSIDE, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
WSPY NEWS

She talks to the animals who answer back

Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
NORTH AURORA, IL

