classicchicagomagazine.com
Let’s All Go Party in Lake Bluff
Those of you who have been attending the Lake Bluff History Museum’s Holiday Home Tour over the past dozen years know all about it and Sunday, December 4 is already marked on your calendars. You know you will be seeing houses chosen for their exquisite holiday decorations–indoors and out. This year there will be a record number of seven houses to visit.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
Community raises thousands for Racine man after equipment theft
Evodio Garcia lost $4,000 worth of tree service equipment in a burglary. In just one day, Go Fund Me donations exceeded his goal of buying back his tools by over one thousand dollars.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
Kenosha Legalizes Backyard Chickens—With Plenty of Red Tape
This week, the city council in Kenosha, Wisconsin, voted to allow residents to raise backyard chickens. The vote was popular with people who like a side of freedom with their fresh eggs. "Give people the right, give them the freedom to choose to have chickens," council member Kellie MacKay said...
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha and Spring Grove pursuit ends in Illinois, 1 in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - An overnight chase had police officers in Illinois and sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin working together to stop the driver of a truck who, according to law enforcement, just kept going. Just after 12:30 Saturday morning, Nov. 26, police in Spring Grove, Illinois noticed a dark Ford F-150....
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving
DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
kenosha.com
Kenoshans of the Week: Jeanette Kelly and Danielle Weybright
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ABC7 Chicago
'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
Outage caused by balloon in Downtown Rockford leaves 600 without power
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Stroll on State” turned dark Saturday night as the power went out for over 600 customers in Downtown Rockford just before 7 p.m. A transformer reportedly blew, and power lines were down on the street near Madison and Market. ComEd was working on the lines on the scene. It was reportedly […]
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
WSPY NEWS
She talks to the animals who answer back
Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
