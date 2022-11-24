Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

Read full article on original website
Kremlin Denies Russians Are About to Withdraw From Nuclear Plant; ‘Ugly' Clash Erupts Between Kyiv Officials
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country must prepare for new missile attacks from Russia, while millions still remain without power as a result of relentless bombardment of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. "We...
‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast
At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
‘Losing Is Not an Option': Putin Is ‘Desperate' to Avoid Defeat in Ukraine as Anxiety Rises in Moscow
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, nobody in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is believed to have expected the war to last more than a few months. As the weather turns cold once again, and back to the freezing and muddy conditions that Russia's invading forces experienced at the start of the war, Moscow faces what's likely to be months more fighting, military losses and potential defeat.
U.S. Will Provide $53 Million to Help Repair Ukraine Electric Grid; Rumors of Imminent Russian Mobilization in Kherson Grow
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Temperatures are plummeting in Ukraine as each day passes. The capital Kyiv can expect temperatures below freezing this week, with even colder weather in the countryside. Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains destroyed in places and severely damaged and compromised in many parts of the country.
Protests Against Covid Controls Erupt Across China
BEIJING — Rare protests broke out across China over the weekend as groups of people vented their frustration over the zero-Covid policy. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier this month had raised hopes of a gradual easing. Nearly three years of controls have dragged down the economy. Youth unemployment has neared 20%.
China Protests Could Usher in ‘More Authoritarian' Xi Era, Analyst Says
The eruption over the weekend of mass protests in China could mark the start of a "more authoritarian" era in President Xi Jinping's premiership, one analyst cautioned. The protests present one of the most outward rejections of Beijing in decades and a clear affront to Xi's zero-Covid policy. "It raises...
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says
While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
Benzinga
China Fallout: Apple's Airdrop Restrictions Could 'Go Global' — And Twitter Users Not Happy
Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirDrop feature has been restricted in China as anti-government protests continue to grow around the country. What Happened: Apple has limited the time iPhone users can use the "Everyone" setting to receive content from anyone to a mere 10 minutes, reported Business Insider. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also...
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets were flat to modestly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
