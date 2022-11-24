Read full article on original website
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
Consumers push back on retailers’ online return fees
Aaron Schwartz, president of Loop Returns, has said that between 60% and 70% of online shoppers will review a return policy before shopping with that brand for the first time. Technology company CleverTap said that 76% of first-time shoppers said they are likely to shop with a retailer again if the return experience was “easy” or “very easy.”
Are Online Banks Safe?
If you're comfortable using a computer or smartphone, using an online bank can be a convenient way to manage your finances without ever stepping into a branch. People who are accustomed to visiting a bank to do business with a teller (or ATM) may find online banking strange or presume it to be risky. But online banks are quite safe to use if they are federally insured -- and you take a few simple steps to protect your personal information.
Digital Coupons Boost Omnichannel Grocery Sales in Face of Inflation
As consumers look to get their food needs met in the face of sky-high inflation, digital coupons are proving essential for driving continued engagement. BJ’s Wholesale Club, for one, noted earlier this month on a call discussing the retailer’s third-quarter financial results that “digitally enabled” sales rose 43% year over year, helped by the brand’s push to move coupons online.
Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart
exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently after joining the FIRE movement.
Walmart Accused of Overcharging Customers in Viral TikTok Video
Thanksgiving 2022 online sales pip past forecasts at $5.3B, up 2.8% on last year, mobile accounted for 55% of all purchases
Mobile devices continue to play a growing role in how people are shopping. Some 55% of online sales were on mobile devices yesterday, up 8.3% over a year ago. “Mobile shopping had struggled to grow for many years, as consumers found the experience lacking compared to desktop,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement. “Thanksgiving this year has become an inflection point, where smartphones drove real growth and highlights how much these experiences have improved.”
Are Banks Open on Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday is nearly here, which has many wondering if banks are open on the biggest shopping day of the year?
Digital-Only Coupons Discriminate Against Seniors and Low-Income Shoppers: Report
Can coupons be discriminatory? A group of consumer advocates says yes, arguing that digital-only grocery store coupons are inaccessible to some of the shoppers who need them most. Seniors and low-income shoppers, who often lack access to technology or the skills to use it, are losing out on discounts as...
5 buy now, pay later headaches to avoid this holiday season
Look out for common problems like unexpected fees, tricky returns and the temptation to overspend.
South Africa’s Revio allows businesses to connect to multiple payment methods and reduce failures
These problems are bound to increase as digital payments in Africa continue to grow, 20% year-on-year, per some reports. And while gateways and aggregators have made it easier for businesses to accept multiple payment methods, few solutions exist to aggregate them for necessity’s sake and deal with payment failures that arise from each platform. That’s where Revio, a South African API payment and collections company, comes in. The fintech which makes it easier for businesses across Africa to connect to multiple payment methods and manage payment failures is announcing that it has raised $1.1 million in seed funding.
Binance launches proof-of-reserves system for BTC holdings
This move comes a couple of weeks after the collapse of FTX, another popular crypto exchange. In FTX’s case, the company faced a liquidity crisis. It stopped processing withdrawals because it couldn’t meet demand from investors and end users. Crypto companies — and crypto exchanges in particular —...
What's the Difference Between a Cashier's Check and a Money Order?
Cashier's checks and money orders are both helpful in cases where credit cards, debit cards and personal checks aren't ideal -- like if you're buying a car or home, or sending money through the mail. Despite that commonality, they differ in where you buy them, what they cost and when you should use one over the other. They aren't always interchangeable, so it's essential to understand the difference to avoid choosing the less appropriate payment method.
A new wave of Solo GP VCs is coming to Europe and Hypernova hopes to power it
Above all, what Europe needs more of is these ‘funds of funds’ which are specialised in working with this new wave of European Solo GPs. Hypernova, a $25m fund which soft-launched in June has been founded by experienced investor Tugce Ergul. She plans to not only invest in other funds but also directly into startups. Ergul was formerly with Angel Labs, an “investor accelerator”, which spread across 44 countries.
Pitch Deck Teardown: Juro’s $23M Series B deck
We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. The company used a 15-slide deck, which it shared with TechCrunch, making only some light redactions; all the slides are there, but the company blurred out part of its future road map and the actual numbers for the financials.
Stellantis to restructure European dealer network in July 2023
Starting next summer, Stellantis said it would end all current sales and services contracts with dealers in Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, with the rest of Europe to follow, for all 14 of its brands. Stellantis will move towards an agency model that gives carmakers more control of sales transactions, prices and contracts with customers, and dealers will exist to help with deliveries and servicing.
