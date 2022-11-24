ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
Reuters

Analysis-Slower Fed hikes spell relief from Tokyo to Buenos Aires

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's signalling of a slowdown in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes takes pressure off global peers to keep on raising rates and offers relief to emerging markets, which have suffered their biggest rout in over a decade this year.
msn.com

Tesla Rebounds as Morgan Stanley Says Selloff Gone Too Far

(Bloomberg) -- After losing nearly $300 billion in market value in two months, a growing chorus of Tesla Inc. analysts say the share-price decline has gone far enough, pushing the stock higher on Wednesday. Most Read from Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas earlier said that Tesla is approaching his...
NASDAQ

POLL-Indian cenbank likely to set underwriting fee in 0.15-0.20 paise band

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Indian government aims to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.43 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set underwriting commission for these notes in the 0.15 paise to 0.20 paise range, according to a Reuters poll of nine traders.
Markets Insider

Stocks could fall by up to 10% in the short term and the big question facing investors in 2023 is how bad earnings will be, says JPMorgan strategist

Stocks look vulnerable to a short-term decline of up to 10%, a JPMorgan Asset Management strategist told Bloomberg. "I'm not particularly optimistic about this current rally. I don't really think it has legs," said global market strategist Jack Manley. But there's a silver lining going into 2023 - "stocks aren't...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Following Shortened Session

(RTTNews) - With trading activity remaining subdued following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Friday. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow ended the session at a new seven-month closing high. The major averages eventually finished the shortened session mixed. While the...

