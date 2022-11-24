Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
cenlanow.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
cenlanow.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
cenlanow.com
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of South Kilner Street in Boutte just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 24). When they arrived, detectives found a male victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim’s age was not released in the early reports of the shooting.
cenlanow.com
Family friend of Baton Rouge native athlete hurt in UVA shooting attorney Gordon McKernan speaks out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney Gordon McKernan says it just feels so surreal that someone he knows personally was harmed in a mass shooting. He says he checks in with the family every day to find out how Mike Hollins is doing. After getting shot in the back,...
cenlanow.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Pointe Coupee Parish
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Jarreau man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night. The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.
cenlanow.com
“They might as well put them down because they will do it again” man attacked by five pit bulls dissatisfied with judge’s ruling
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jonathan Zenon, who was attacked by five loose pit bulls, did not receive the outcome he hoped for in court. Zenon was attacked on Aug. 31 in Sunset off of Dynasty Lane, and he told News 10 he and the dog owner, Elton James Shelvin, appeared in court Monday in Opelousas for a civil hearing, before Judge Gerard Caswell.
cenlanow.com
Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday. On Friday (Nov. 25th) the research department, along with Sothern’s alumni federation teamed up to discuss their medical marijuana program and the status of Louisiana in correlation to medical cannabis.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Destrehan edges East St. John in Battle of Wildcats, 21-20
RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between the Destrehan Wildcats and the East St. John Wildcats featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Destrehan defeats East St. John, 21-20, in the Division I non-select quarterfinals at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve, La.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Carencro Bears upset 1-seeded Warren Easton, 29-26
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Carencro Golden Bears and the Warren Easton Fighting Eagles featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Carencro defeats Warren Easton, 29-26, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
FNF: Catholic ends Karr’s playoff run with 32-24 win
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Catholic of Baton Rouge and the Edna Karr Cougars featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Catholic defeated Karr, 32-24, in the Division I Select quarterfinals in New Orleans.
cenlanow.com
Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had...
cenlanow.com
Teurlings Catholic beats Shaw, 27-21
LAFAYETTE (WGNO) — See highlights of Friday (Nov. 25) night’s matchup between Teurlings Catholic and Archbishop Shaw featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. Teurlings defeated Shaw, 27-21, in the Division II select quarterfinals in Lafayette.
