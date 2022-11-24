I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 20 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8

Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and I Found the 40 Best Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals Out of 50,000+ Options
If there’s one place I tell all my friends (who frantically text me for shopping advice) to shop during the biggest sale holiday of the year, it’s Nordstrom. The department store is no stranger to releasing massive, extensive discounts on so much of its inventory, but during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see some of its best deals of the entire year (trust me , I know, because I’m basically on Nordstrom 24/7).
In Style
Don't Miss Cyber Monday Deals on Oprah’s Go-To Holiday Candle, Plus 10 More of Her Favorite Things
I don’t know about you, but I could spend hours sifting through gift guides. I consider myself pretty good at gift-giving, but every now and then, I need some inspiration for those harder-to-shop-for people (like mom, in-laws, and realistically, even friends). Year after year, I find myself looking forward to Oprah’s Favorite Things list — between comfy loungewear, impeccable kitchen gadgets, and beauty essentials, I always find a few A+ gifts. Though there are so many things on the list this year to love, I find myself drawn to the blissfully simple Snif Old Saint Wick Candle.
In Style
Surprise! Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Even Better Than Black Friday, and These Are the 205 Best Deals
After weeks of early deals, Thanksgiving Day sales, and, of course, Black Friday, today is your last chance to save big at Amazon ahead of the holidays. Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is (dare we say) even better than its Black Friday event, as more fashion, beauty, home, and tech products are massively discounted. And this year, we found the 205 best deals worth adding to your cart.
In Style
PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Deals for Up to 90% Off, but Items Are Selling Out a Mile a Minute
As a shopping editor, my days consist of scouring the internet for the best deals and celebrity fashion trends, and sharing my findings. Essentially, I shop for a living — so when I call something an unbelievable deal, I really mean it.. And my latest unbeatable discovery is Gilt’s All-You-Can-Shop sale event, where you can shop designer fashion from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Burberry, and Michael Kors for up to 90 percent off — yes, really.
In Style
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
Historically, Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are not substantial since the retailer hosts its major Beauty Insider savings event earlier in the fall. This year, however, that has changed. While doing my own holiday shopping, I instinctively ended up on Sephora’s website, where I was pleasantly surprised to find dozens of 50 percent (or more) discounts on skincare, makeup, and more beauty deals from top brands.
In Style
Act Fast: You Can Still Save Up to 65% on Amazon’s Influencer-Approved Fashion Brand
Even though Cyber Monday is technically over, Amazon is still dishing out incredible deals all week long. From discounted puffer jackets to top-rated hair styling tools for less, and even Apple AirPods for 37 percent off, Amazon’s cyber sales are far from over. And we’re particularly excited to report that tons of clothes and shoes from influencer-approved brand The Drop are on sale for up to 65 percent off.
In Style
No Matter How Many Candles I Try, I Keep Coming Back to This Gorgeous-Looking (and Smelling) One
I have what one might consider a candle obsession. At any given time, there are at least 20 candles scattered around my apartment, all in various stages of burning. In fact, I’ve put myself on a self-imposed candle purchasing hiatus more than once, just to try and get through the ones already in my possession.
In Style
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fashion Section, and We Found the 50 Best Deals to Shop Today
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon for during major sale events, it’s offering incredible fashion deals. This Cyber Monday is no different, as the retailer slashed prices on clothes, shoes, and accessories from tons of customer-loved brands. We combed through thousands of products and found the 50 best deals worth shopping before the sale ends.
In Style
Cyber Monday Might Be Over, but Amazon Still Has Thousands of Deals Starting at $5
Similar to packing for a trip, there will inevitably be one thing I forget during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. I’ll wake up on Tuesday with the sudden realization that while I remembered to restock on moisturizer and knits, I managed to forget the hair dryer I had spent weeks patiently waiting to go on sale and the AirPods my boyfriend not so subtly hinted at wanting for Christmas. Luckily, Amazon is here to alleviate that post-Cyber Monday anxiety and help us nab those last-minute, forgot-to-add-to-cart items. Starting today, you can shop the retailer’s Cyber Week sales, including discounts on editor-approved beauty products, must-have winter apparel, and Oprah-loved home goods.
In Style
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Save Up to 59% on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals
With only a few hours left of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, now is your last chance to take advantage of the sitewide deals. Time is running out to score deep discounts in the fashion, beauty, and home departments. But don’t worry — there are still tons of incredible deals available, and we found 40 items you won’t want to miss.
In Style
The 10 Best Candles to Buy in 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as having too many candles — after all, different scents evoke different moods. Fresh, airy scents can help you recenter after a stressful day, while cozy, warm fragrances can transform your space into an inviting oasis. Finding a scent you like is only part of the process, though. It's also important to take into account burn time, aesthetics (so you can match your decor), and wax type so you can get the most out of your candle. With so many candle brands out there it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. Luckily, we did the research to find the top 10 candle brands.
In Style
Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off
This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.
In Style
The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today
While you may think of Cyber Monday as the time to get steep discounts on big-ticket items, it’s also the perfect opportunity to get everyday products for less. Whether that’s a few basic tees, a pair of winter boots, or a new haircare product you’ve been meaning to try, now is your chance to stock up at a discount. And if you ask Amazon shoppers, the now-$18 Elevate Hair Growth Oil is one deal you don’t want to miss.
In Style
The Buttery Alo Leggings Kendall Jenner and I Wear Are Part of a Rare Sitewide Sale — for a Few More Hours
It’s no coincidence when celebrities and us normal people both gravitate toward the same brand. The truth is, it’s easy to tell what’s high-quality and worth your time and money, and that’s especially true when it comes to versatile athleisure pieces that take us from spin class to brunch to a relaxing afternoon on the couch, all without breaking a sweat (so to speak).
In Style
Kate Spade’s 60% Off Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and Products Are Literally $15
Kate Spade is one of those brands that will never go out of style. It was my very first designer handbag, and I couldn’t believe it was all mine (thanks again, grandma). Now, as a full-grown kinda-adult, Kate Spade still has a hold on me. I reach for my Kate Spade tote at least once a week and still drool over its flirty statement pieces. The brand has not only crafted gorgeous bags since 1993, but also curated whimsical dresses, elegant shoes, and exciting accessories. So, when it announced a very special Cyber Monday sale off almost everything, I was all in.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez Declared It's Holiday Sweater Season in a Festive Knit and Sheer Skirt
Jennifer Lopez is doing holiday dressing the J.Lo way. This year, forget the ugly sweaters and the plaid pajamas, and, instead, take a cue from Ms. Lopez, who paired a festively-chic sweater with a sheer, high-slit skirt while stepping out with her husband Ben Affleck for a performance of Broadway's The Music Man in New York City the day after Thanksgiving.
In Style
The Luxe Skin-Smoothing Device Used by Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman Is on Rare Discount Right Now
If you closely follow the beauty space, you’ve probably noticed the term LED light has been thrown around a lot recently. What used to be reserved for in-office treatments from dermatologists and estheticians, LED light devices have now (safely) made their way into our homes. Research shows that these lights can treat wrinkles, redness, acne, scarring, and much more when used regularly and correctly.
Comments / 0