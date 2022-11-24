Read full article on original website
FTX, Tether’s Bahamas banker linked to questionable US bank purchase
The hidden ties between the FTX digital asset exchange and the Tether stablecoin may be coming into sharper focus, thanks to a questionable investment in an obscure U.S. bank. FTX had its initial U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Delaware this week, and online attendees were treated to several memorable factoids, including lawyers appointed to oversee the collapsed exchange saying the firm was “effectively run as a personal fiefdom of [CEO/founder] Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).” SBF has been accused of using billions’ worth of FTX customers’ deposits to bail out FTX’s affiliated market-maker Alameda Research in a vain effort to keep his incestuous Ponzi scheme going.
China’s foreign exchange agency seeks tighter control over the digital asset industry
China’s Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has urged lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate digital assets in the country. Huang Hui, the agency’s deputy director, made the call at the 2022 Financial Street Forum. In her keynote speech, Hui called for a...
African central banks discuss CBDCs for cross-border payment
African central banks are exploring the use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for cross-border payments in the region. In a meeting hosted in Kenya recently, 13 national and regional central banks discussed possible collaborations on a cross-border CBDC and the impact it would have on compliance with regulatory standards.
Thailand’s Bitkub exchange considers listing in Hong Kong as it plans to go public by 2024: report
Bitkub, Thailand’s largest exchange, says it is inching towards going public and has its sights on Hong Kong as a potential listing destination. The digital asset exchange says it could go public sometime in 2024 after the passing of the chaos plaguing the virtual currency industry. The industry has been plagued by the collapse of large projects like Terra and FTX, and the cascading contagion effect might make the listing procedure arduous.
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission calls for clearer definition of digital assets and virtual assets
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) told South Korea‘s unicameral legislature that it wants to create a distinction between digital assets and virtual assets. Local news agency News 1 reports that the FSC believes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens should not be tagged as digital assets. The commission is hoping that the country’s parliament will make the distinction in the incoming Digital Asset Act.
India’s central bank to launch retail CBDC pilot in December
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is eyeing a launch of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot in December following the success of a wholesale CBDC pilot, reports the Economic Times of India. India’s central bank is at the last stage of preparing for the rollout of the...
IPv6 and blockchain are restoring the end-to-end Internet model: Dr. Satya Gupta on CoinGeek Backstage
The era of IPv6 is upon us, and as the world adopts this new and advanced version of the Internet, India has emerged as the global leader in IPv6 adoption. Dr. Satya Gupta, the chairman of the Bharat IPv6 Forum, believes that India will cement its position as the global IPv6 leader, boosted by enabling regulations and the world’s second-highest population.
INDX Summit looks into digitalizing the Philippines’ economy and education
Are we ready to transition into a more digitalized Philippines?. This was one of the hottest topics discussed at the Fintech Alliance PH’s INDX Summit 2022, where thought leaders in the fintech and banking world gathered to talk about the digital transformation of the Philippines—along with its issues, impacts, and innovations.
Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill
Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
Overseas Filipino workers forced to partake in digital asset scams, lawmaker reveals
A Filipino lawmaker has raised the alarm over the mass recruitment of Filipinos to scam the West using digital assets. Senator Risa Hontiveros disclosed the new scheme on the floor of the Senate, where she noted that her office had uncovered a large-scale human trafficking ring. Investigations by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed that a Chinese syndicate was behind the ring and sought to create an “all-Filipino team of scammers.”
Huobi launches new strategy for global expansion as it looks to compete with other exchanges
Digital asset exchange Huobi Global has unveiled a new roadmap for its international expansion focusing on Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. The company disclosed its plan via a press statement while revealing details of a name change. The press conference noted that the exchange will be ditching the tag ‘Global’...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for public anger, with many blaming lengthy Covid lockdowns for hampering rescue efforts.
Blockchain Social Manila highlights how Philippines can leverage blockchain tech
BSV has officially entered the Philippines, and the recent Blockchain Social Manila is a testament to this. Personalities like Elas founder Brendan Lee, nChain executive chairman Stefan Matthews, and Philippines BSV Blockchain Ambassador and country director of nChain Nicholas King attended the event with the goal of explaining how the Philippines government and private sectors could leverage the original Bitcoin protocol—Bitcoin SV.
Ole Knutli: Rewarding responses with the Bitcoin SV blockchain
When you’re asked to do a survey online, what is your reaction? For most of us, it’s an eyeroll and clicking through the questions as fast as possible. But what if you were incentivised for taking part? That might make a difference. That’s the idea behind CoinSurvey. The...
These crypto crashes benefit the BSV blockchain
The recent FTX debacle and the harsh crash of the BTC price draw attention to the person that predicted all of this for years. Dr. Craig Wright, the inventor of Bitcoin, warned the digital asset sphere of how corrupt and fake the “crypto industry” is. In an article from 2019 titled Crypto flim-flam, Dr. Wright stated:
Is Teranode even real? Jake Jones discusses taking Bitcoin to unbounded scaling on CoinGeek Weekly Livestream
This week on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, Kurt Wuckert Jr. was joined by Bitcoin Association’s Jake Jones to talk about the plan to take Bitcoin to unbounded scaling, what’s happening in the BSV ecosystem, and more. A note about ‘proof of reserves’. Wuckert begins by mentioning the...
Tornado Cash developer to remain in jail until February 2023: Dutch court
A court in the Netherlands has ordered that Tornado Cash developer Alexey Pertsev must remain in custody until at least February 2023. The three-month extension of his detention by the court comes after the preliminary court hearing at the Palace of Justice in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. During the hearing, the prosecution painted Pertsev as the mastermind behind the laundering of billions of illicit funds through his creation.
CoinGeek Backstage with Rad NFTV’s Brooklyn Earick: Blockchain is the future for content distribution
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become the biggest trend in the global blockchain and tech world. But how about non-fungible television? Rad NFTV is pioneering this bold new world, and as Brooklyn Earick tells CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain is the future of content distribution. Rad NFTV has operated a streaming platform for...
New York Attorney General seeks to ban retirement funds from investing in digital assets
The aftershocks of the FTX disaster continue to roll on. The latest tremor for the industry came on November 22, as New York Attorney General (NYAG) Letitia James urged lawmakers to prohibit employer retirement plans and IRAs from investing in digital assets. In a letter to Congress, James proposes legislation...
