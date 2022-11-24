ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Lonely Planet releases top 30 destinations to visit in 2023

Lonely Planet has unveiled its pick of the best cities, countries and regions to travel to in 2023.Thirty destinations made the annual “Best in Travel” list, which this year is divided up into five categories: eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.Designed to spark holiday inspiration for the year ahead, the list’s “Learn” category included a city break in Manchester, as well as the borderlands of southern Scotland.Meanwhile, the Peruvian capital of Lima led the “Eat” list as a “gastronomical delight centuries in the making”, followed by the Umbria region of Italy and the Japanese city of Fukuoka.In the “Unwind” list,...
Hypebae

These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'

It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat

Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America

Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
PHILIPSBURG, MT
vinlove.net

9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’

Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
travelawaits.com

National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023

National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
WISCONSIN STATE
abandonedway.com

Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort

Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
tripatini.com

Ivans Caye Ghost Chabil Mar Resort Belize

While on a sailing day from Chabil Mar Resort, we stopped at Ivan's Caye for lunch and a relaxing break. This video depicts what appears to be a ghost walking around the island. The Caye (Island) was so enjoyable for a relaxing afternoon.
travelmag.com

The Best Cinque Terre Tours from Florence

Home to a string of colourful, centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline, the Cinque Terre makes for a magical excursion from Florence. One of Europe’s most striking visual landmarks, tens of thousands of visitors come to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cinque Terre each year to explore the area and marvel at the colourful houses and vineyards, harbours filled with fishing boats and trattorias serving up delicious local cuisine. A couple of hours’ drive inland is the iconic city of Florence, where a number of companies offer tours to the Cinque Terre. We’ve picked out three of the best.
France 24

Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy

One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
Kennardo G. James

Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States

Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!

