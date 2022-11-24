Read full article on original website
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Travellers are flocking to a stunning beach with crystal clear water to find a man-made rockpool hidden along its colourful rugged shoreline
Beach lovers have discovered an incredible man-made pool carved into a seaside cliff made of candy-coloured striped rock. The dreamy Rock Pool sits on the southern end of Aslings Beach on the Sapphire Coast near the coastal town of Eden in New South Wales, three hours and fifteen minutes' drive south-east of Canberra.
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
Lonely Planet releases top 30 destinations to visit in 2023
Lonely Planet has unveiled its pick of the best cities, countries and regions to travel to in 2023.Thirty destinations made the annual “Best in Travel” list, which this year is divided up into five categories: eat, learn, journey, unwind and connect.Designed to spark holiday inspiration for the year ahead, the list’s “Learn” category included a city break in Manchester, as well as the borderlands of southern Scotland.Meanwhile, the Peruvian capital of Lima led the “Eat” list as a “gastronomical delight centuries in the making”, followed by the Umbria region of Italy and the Japanese city of Fukuoka.In the “Unwind” list,...
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Unassuming home tucked away in the California hills comes with a very famous neighbor
Dubbed “Wildwood,” the storybook estate — which is listed for $6.399 million — has a lodge-like style and feel inside.
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’
Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort
Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
Ivans Caye Ghost Chabil Mar Resort Belize
While on a sailing day from Chabil Mar Resort, we stopped at Ivan's Caye for lunch and a relaxing break. This video depicts what appears to be a ghost walking around the island. The Caye (Island) was so enjoyable for a relaxing afternoon.
The Best Cinque Terre Tours from Florence
Home to a string of colourful, centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline, the Cinque Terre makes for a magical excursion from Florence. One of Europe’s most striking visual landmarks, tens of thousands of visitors come to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cinque Terre each year to explore the area and marvel at the colourful houses and vineyards, harbours filled with fishing boats and trattorias serving up delicious local cuisine. A couple of hours’ drive inland is the iconic city of Florence, where a number of companies offer tours to the Cinque Terre. We’ve picked out three of the best.
Discovering France's regions through gastronomy: The delights of Normandy
One of the best things about France is its food. Each region has its own culinary wonders that reflect the area's culture and history. Join Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot as they embark on a road trip to discover France's regions through gastronomy. Their first stop is Normandy. Known for its world-famous beaches and towering monuments – like the Mont-Saint-Michel – the region is also a foodie's paradise. From the creamy delight that is Camembert to the apple brandy named Calvados, we take you to discover the region of Normandy through its culinary specialties.
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States
Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!
