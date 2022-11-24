ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
BBC

Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides

Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
BBC

Newcastle Falcons: Josh Peters' unlikely rugby journey to the Premiership

The accent is south London and the cultural influences are from southern Spain, but the rugby is now north-east England. This is the backdrop of Spain international Josh Peters. It is a journey that took him from England to the Costa del Sol and back to Newcastle Falcons via Oundle...
BBC

'﻿I felt like going home and crying'

D﻿id you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. '﻿The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
BBC

Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
BBC

'﻿That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha

P﻿ep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. F﻿rom jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
theScore

3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia

Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
BBC

Bournemouth clifftop goat herd set to double

A herd of 50 goats that graze steep cliffs of a seaside resort is set to double in size. Ten goats were first brought in as an alternative to manage the vast area of cliffside vegetation in Bournemouth by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council in 2009. Now a breeding project...

