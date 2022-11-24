Read full article on original website
Sunday's gossip: Ronaldo, Rice, Kane, Gakpo, Leao, Bellingham, McKennie
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has been offered a three-year deal worth £186m by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. (CBS) Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (El Nacional, via Fichajes - in Spanish) Tottenham are yet to open talks...
Scottish Gossip: Beale, Rangers, Johnston, Celtic, Martindale, Livingston, Aberdeen
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun) Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport) Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board...
Scottish Cup: Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling shock SPFL sides
Darvel, Drumchapel United and University of Stirling claimed Scottish Professional Football League scalps on a day of Scottish Cup shocks. Drumchapel, ninth in Scotland's seventh tier, beat League 1 promotion chasers Edinburgh 1-0. Darvel, one rung above Drumchapel, thumped third-tier Montrose 5-2. Meanwhile, Stirling University, who are second in the...
Newcastle Falcons: Josh Peters' unlikely rugby journey to the Premiership
The accent is south London and the cultural influences are from southern Spain, but the rugby is now north-east England. This is the backdrop of Spain international Josh Peters. It is a journey that took him from England to the Costa del Sol and back to Newcastle Falcons via Oundle...
Bolton Wanderers to face Manchester United Under-21s in Papa Johns Trophy last 16
Bolton Wanderers will host Manchester United Under-21s in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy. The League One club - winners of the competition in 1989 - saw off Barrow in the second round on Tuesday and will now face United's youngsters for a place in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile,...
'I felt like going home and crying'
Did you know Lisandro Martinez felt on the fringes as a sitting midfielder early on in his career at Ajax. 'The Butcher of Amsterdam' moved to Ajax in 2019 but admitted he "felt like going home and crying", explaining: “When they played with one or two quick touches, they killed me – It was incredible how off the pace I was."
Manchester United In Talks To Sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Memphis Depay and talks have begun between all parties.
ECB’s Richard Thompson: ‘It’s not quite a Packer moment, but it’s a real risk’
Richard Thompson, the new chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board, is hoping to reunite Jos Buttler’s T20 World Cup winners for a celebration back on home soil but in an international calendar backed up like the M5 on a bank holiday weekend, the question of when is not a simple one.
Wales v Australia: Josh Adams starts after Leigh Halfpenny's late withdrawal
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off:15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the Wales side to face Australia on Saturday (15:15 GMT), with...
Morgan turns back the clock as New York Strikers topple Deccan Gladiators
The former England captain is looking forward to seeing how Bazball goes in Pakistan
World Cup 2022: England midfielder James Maddison trains with squad in Qatar for first time
England midfielder James Maddison joined the World Cup squad for training in Qatar for the first time on Saturday. Playmaker Maddison, 26, was one of 14 players to take part in the session as he continues his recovery from a knee injury he suffered during Leicester's win at West Ham on 12 November.
'That image linked Pep more with the City fans than any other' - Onuoha
Pep Guardiola's new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2025 means two more years of memorable moments from the Spaniard. From jumping all over the pitch as Raheem Sterling scored a late winner versus Southampton, to screaming at the Gods at Anfield over two decisions - there's many iconic images of Guardiola's time at City.
South Africa pick up cudgel and rapier to bury England | Andy Bull
There was no thrilling Twickenham comeback this time as savvy Springboks come out on top in attritional battle
3 key questions ahead of Canada's vital World Cup clash with Croatia
Canada pushed Belgium to the absolute brink in a revealing Group F opener, proving to the world what John Herdman, his players, and the entire country already felt going into the World Cup: This team belongs. But Canada's fearless performance didn't translate into a win. Ultimately, there's no room for...
Bournemouth clifftop goat herd set to double
A herd of 50 goats that graze steep cliffs of a seaside resort is set to double in size. Ten goats were first brought in as an alternative to manage the vast area of cliffside vegetation in Bournemouth by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council in 2009. Now a breeding project...
