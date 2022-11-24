It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.

