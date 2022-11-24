Read full article on original website
Patriot Female
2d ago
I have a problem with women that wait 30-40 years to come forward. No matter who the accused is. I can see if it was a scared teenager but she was an accomplished woman.
Reply
20
craig 1998
2d ago
More evidence of Trump derangement syndrome, he says he’s running for president, and here they come out of the woodwork. I wouldn’t believe her for one minute, and this is why, her political beliefs, And something that happened 30 years ago.
Reply(2)
25
ILLMO
2d ago
When Trump gets ready to run again for political office, the allegations start. Ironically when Trump isn't running for office these frivolous charges are null.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Bronx, 14-years-old teen shot under broad daylight.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)New York CultureNew York City, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Trump news – live: Donald Trump accused of rape and defamation in new E Jean Carroll lawsuit
Donald Trump is facing a second lawsuit from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.Availing herself of a new state law that comes into effect today, Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for rape and sexual assault as well as defamation over recent comments he made calling her a “con job” and accusing her of lying about her allegations.Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reportedly seeking to question Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into January 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to overturn the 2020...
Trump Org prosecutors reveal some of their own witnesses 'won't even talk to us' because they're pro-Trump
Opening statements in the Trump Organization tax-fraud trial are expected Monday in Manhattan. During jury selection, prosecutors revealed two DA witnesses had stopped meeting with them. The Trump Org's ex-controller and CFO are among at least three DA witnesses on Trump's payroll. At least three prosecution witnesses in the Trump...
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Judge fined a group of Trump lawyers $50k each for filing meritless and mistake-strewn lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
A group of former President Donald Trump's lawyers were pilloried by a judge and slapped with fines over a failed lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton and dozens of others of a vast anti-Trump conspiracy. In a searing sanctions order, lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin and Jamie Alan Sasson,...
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.
Leah Remini testifies that she believes the rape allegation against Paul Haggis is a Scientologist plot
"The purpose of Scientology lawsuits is just to destroy your life," said the former "King of Queens" actress.
‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Ivanka Trump tried to escape judge’s order to monitor Trump family finances, report says
Former White House aide Ivanka Trump attemped to wriggle her way out of a court order appointing a special monitor to oversee the major transactions of the Trump Organization and individuals with connections to the company, according to The Daily Beast.The news outlet reported on Monday that the ex-president’s eldest daughter sought through letters from her attorneys to the court to have her name removed from the order, a step that her two brothers Eric and Donald Jr did not take as the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against the company progresses.She was unsuccessful, according to The Daily Beast,...
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Trump Org is battling prosecutors over 3 little words that could swing the New York tax-fraud trial
The tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's real-estate empire is about to start its fourth week. The Manhattan case involves 2 million documents. But just three words could swing the outcome. It's the legal phrase "in behalf of —" and it's the subject of a heated, behind-the-scenes battle. Donald Trump's...
Isaac Hayes’ Estate Threatens To Sue Donald Trump For Unauthorized Music Usage
Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The twice-impeached one-term former president reportedly used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin'” during the campaign rally at his recently raided home, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’ estate.
Ivana Trump Was Reportedly ‘Totally Broken Down’ After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President
The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
prestigeonline.com
Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns
It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
E. Jean Carroll’s Soon-to-Be-Filed Civil Lawsuit Will Accuse Donald Trump of Six Crimes, Including ‘Rape in the First Degree’
Columnist E. Jean Carroll plans to accuse former President Donald Trump of conduct rising to six crimes under the New York penal code, including “rape in the first degree.”. The revelation came in the form of a federal court filing previewing Carroll’s soon-to-be-filed lawsuit in the Southern District of...
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
At the Trump Org. trial, 3 jurors closed their eyes and appeared to briefly fall asleep during dense testimony about taxes
The people have rested in the tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. After a morning of dense financial testimony on Monday, so have a few jurors.
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
CBS News
574K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 24