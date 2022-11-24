ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitland Park, FL

A New Kind of Rock Music Experience is Coming to North Florida

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

The Throwdown at the Campground Lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y86gw_0jMCLkgF00

Pictured is a recent graduating group from Ronzworlds Rockstar Art Class at Louder than Life Festival.

One of the Glamping add on’s available for those that want to Throwdown without any work involved

An RV Rock ‘N Camping Experience Like No Other! Camp, Rock, Repeat…

We are fired up to headline the 1st annual Throwdown at the Campground. It’s gonna be a wild weekend .Let the shenanigans begin..;”
— Stevie Benton of Drowning Pool

FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — OTE Production Group in association with Triad Music & Media have announced the first annual Throwdown at the Campground : An RV Rock ‘n Camping Music Experience debuting Thursday, March 16th through Sunday, March 19 at Camp Throwdown in Fruitland Park, FL.

This is what we’ve been needing. Three days of rockin’ out and throwin’ down on the campground with some of the biggest names in rock.

Drowning Pool tops the bill for Throwdown at the Campground – joined by Adelitas Way, Gemini Syndrome, Otherwise, Stitched Up Heart, Smile Empty Soul, September Mourning, Tantric, Flaw and the debut of Twenty-One Pirates (powered by Ronzworld Guitar Gallery) which will feature a revolving cast of all-star artists from bands on and off the bill. Also performing on the Timber Creek Distillery Stage at Camp Throwdown are Hollow City, Jasmine Cain, New Monarch, Cypher Machine, The DOOD, Guerrilla Red, Magg Dylan, Didges Christ Superdrum, Artifice, SevVven and more surprises. Late night offerings that are sure to go deep into the morning hours are themed afterparties, surprise campfire jams by artists, hilltop outdoor movies and special DJ sets by DJ MARK3T05 (Marcos Curiel from the band P.O.D.).

C.J. Pierce of Drowning Pool said: “We are excited as hell to be Rocking out and headlining Throwdown at the Campground in March with so many great bands. We’re going to be playing all your favorites and even some special stuff just for the Throwdown. We can’t wait to rock out and bring the metal to North Florida.”

Alessandro Paveri of Gemini Syndrome said: “We are beyond pleased to participate in your Initiation at Throwdown in the campground. We will dance around fires and call upon the universal logos to inspire our unity in music and to celebrate our 4th forthcoming studio album. Be vigilant for new music coming soon.”

And Mixi Demner of Stitched Up Heart had this to say: “We are incredibly honored to be part of the first ever Throwdown at the Campground. Looking forward to playing some new tunes and having a good time.”

Expect special one-of-a-kind performances, artist hosted events and parties, theme nights, games, great times & unforgettable experiences with old and new friends alike. Guests will have a unique opportunity to join famed artist Ron Williams in his Rockstar Paint Class. They’ll learn step-by-step how to turn their canvas into a master portrait of their favorite Rock-star. Ron states, “No need to be descended from Picasso for this class. I’ve developed a unique technique to ensure that guest paintings come out looking exactly like mine.”

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time at www.campthrowdown.com . Enter promo code “HOLIDAYS” and instantly save $20 off the ticket price. That’s not all though, Throwdown at the Campground know it’s been a tight year with inflation, so they’re making the ticket well worth it.. First, they have partnered with Ronzworld Guitar Galllery. Ronzworld is giving a custom designed Throwdown at the Campground guitar keychain to each person that purchases a ticket from November 23, 2022 through December 31, 2022. On top of that, every person with paid admission is entered tinto a drawing to win a custom painted Ronzworld exclusive Throwdown on The Campground guitar signed by all the artists performing. Guests save money, get a limited edition keychain and get a chance to win a guitar signed by all the artists? Yes. That’s the Camp Throwdown way. Better hurry though. Tickets are limited and prices Increase beginning January 1, 2023.

Also, given the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes in Florida, the Throwdown at the Campground team are on the ground taking part in relief efforts both financially and physically. A portion of all proceeds from Throwdown at the Campground ticket sales will continue to help those displaced and affected by the devastation. You can also donate directly to the Florida Disaster Fund by contacting Volunteer Florida at 850-414-7400 or info@volunteerflorida.org.

All tickets with the exception of single day tickets are the same price regardless of how guests decide to throwdown! RV, Camper, SUV, etc all the same price just set up in different areas. Glamping setups are also available for an extra fee. See website for details.

Camp Throwdown is Located at 1350 Miller Blvd. Fruitland Park, FL 34731

For Throwdown at the Campground Marketing, Press and Sponsorship inquiries, Contact Media Relations at:
dhill@triadmusic.net

DANNY HILL
OTE Production Group in association with Triad Music & Media
dhill@triadmusic.net
