Devin Thorpe’s ‘Superpowers for Good’ Receives 2022 Goody Business Book Award for Social Impact

Devin Thorpe

Superpowers for Good Book Cover

Goody Business Book Award for Superpowers for Good

Book Features Profiles of 60-Plus Leaders, Including Bill Gates and Olympian Apolo Ohno

— Devin Thorpe

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Goody Business Book Awards founder Liz H Kelly announced that Devin Thorpe’s book Superpowers for Good received the award in the category of non-profit. The award is among 57 granted to “outstanding books” with social impact.

“Thorpe’s Superpowers for Good is among the exceptional books we chose to recognize for the benefit they provide to their readers and the world,” says Kelly. “The Goody Business Book Awards Honorary Board of Advisors includes successful founders and experts in the marketing, public relations, publishing, and media industries.”

“I’m thrilled to see those profiled in Superpowers for Good recognized implicitly for their contributions to society,” Thorpe said. “The books available in this genre are impressive. The people profiled in my book genuinely merit this recognition.”

Thorpe continues his work profiling those doing good in the world on his podcast of the same name. He also organized the SuperCrowd22 impact investing and crowdfunding virtual conference attended by 250 people from across the country.

Superpowers for Good: The Skills You Can Master to Leave Your Mark on the World is available via online book retailers and by special order through your favorite local bookstore. Follow the podcast and read Thorpe’s newsletter at https://superpowers4good.com .

