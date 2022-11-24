Monterey Bay DART’s third annual symposium highlights the region’s role in future air travel.

If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO