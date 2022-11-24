Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
When will Nick Smith Return for Hogs?
Hogs coach Eric Musselman updated the freshman star's status Saturday.
hitthatline.com
Still more questions about when Hogs’ Nick Smith returns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s sounding more and more like Nick Smith will be back probably sooner rather than later. The Arkansas freshman went to the Maui Invitational, but didn’t play. Now they have a quick turnaround against Troy on Monday at Bud Walton Arena against Troy. “He’s...
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
hitthatline.com
Pittman firing strength coach not news, but could indicate future
When word started leaking Saturday morning about Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach, the initial thought is it’s really just a social media post. In the case of the Razorbacks on the heels of a 29-27 loss to Missouri that put a sour finish to a season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations, it creates a bigger question:
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
Watch: Arkansas-Missouri Pregame Breakdown
Andy Hodges gives the latest insight on the Razorbacks trying to improve their bowl status
Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville
Online firestorm bubbles up after word leaks out about defensive back's departure
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Which bowl game might Mizzou football get?
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Tigers are bowl-bound after Friday’s 29-27 thriller win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle Line Rivalry. Mizzou has clinched bowl eligibility for the third time in three seasons under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The upcoming bowl game will be the 35th in program history, though the bowl game, location and date are still to be determined.
kwos.com
Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas
The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri
Three defensive playmakers that could make life difficult for the Tigers offense.
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
'Holy Cow!': Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Tired of Facing Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz wants Friday to be the last time he faces Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
abc17news.com
Drivers could face traffic impacts as fans head to see MU take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Friday, the MU Tigers will be up against the Arkansas Razorbacks which means drivers could face traffic delays with more people headed to town. MU fans should keep in mind that the earlier you get to the game the better chance you'll have at finding a free parking spot.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma author, is looking for answers to an Arkansas cold case through her book and wants to bring attention to more cases of missing women. For nearly three decades, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and death is a mystery to people just down the turnpike in Northwest Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
