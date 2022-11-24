ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hitthatline.com

Still more questions about when Hogs’ Nick Smith returns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s sounding more and more like Nick Smith will be back probably sooner rather than later. The Arkansas freshman went to the Maui Invitational, but didn’t play. Now they have a quick turnaround against Troy on Monday at Bud Walton Arena against Troy. “He’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hitthatline.com

Pittman firing strength coach not news, but could indicate future

When word started leaking Saturday morning about Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach, the initial thought is it’s really just a social media post. In the case of the Razorbacks on the heels of a 29-27 loss to Missouri that put a sour finish to a season that didn’t come close to meeting expectations, it creates a bigger question:
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX2Now

Which bowl game might Mizzou football get?

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Tigers are bowl-bound after Friday’s 29-27 thriller win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Battle Line Rivalry. Mizzou has clinched bowl eligibility for the third time in three seasons under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The upcoming bowl game will be the 35th in program history, though the bowl game, location and date are still to be determined.
kwos.com

Bowl eligibility is on the line Friday for Mizzou’s rivalry game against Arkansas

The Mizzou Tiger football team is playing for more than a 180-pound trophy on Friday afternoon in Columbia against Arkansas: they’re also playing for bowl eligibility. Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers are 5-6 this year, with a 2-5 record in the SEC. If Mizzou beats the Razorbacks, they’ll finish the regular season 6-6 and will earn a bowl bid for the third straight year. If they lose, their season is likely over.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
High School Football PRO

Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Elkins High School on November 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
NASHVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company

SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
SPRINGDALE, AR

