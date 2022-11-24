Read full article on original website
Sometimes, local stories evolve slowly over the course of years.
Pam Marino here, reflecting on one of the gratifying parts of working at the Weekly—many times we have a front-row seat to a story as it evolves over an extended period of time. We get to watch an issue unfold or an individual’s or group’s quest toward achieving an important goal progress, which we in turn share with our readers.
A reporter recalls fond memories of Thanksgivings past.
Pam Marino here, fondly remembering the many Thanksgivings of years past spent with family in Carmel Meadows. My grandparents, Paul and Eleanor Hamilton, built a home there in 1961 after my grandfather retired from the U.S. Army. The house became the gathering place every Thanksgiving for over 20 years, even after my grandmother stopped cooking and instead made reservations at different locations around the Monterey Peninsula.
Part of the fun of shopping local is that it’s an opportunity to walk away with a story to tell—and new relationships with your neighbors.
Sara Rubin here, on this national day after Thanksgiving, which has come to be defined as its own distinct holiday: Black Friday. This is the “official” start to the Christmas shopping season, and a day famous for deals and notorious for crowds at big box stores. I suggest...
