wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
PWMania
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results – November 26, 2022
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results – November 26, 2022. Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. – The show opened with a video package focusing on the War Games match with an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne. Women’s War Games Match...
Colt Cabana says he 'almost died' in Jericho AEW Dynamite match
Cabana recounted a "fun story" of how a socks mishap led to a medical scare.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Won’t Be Returning To WWE Anytime Soon
Randy Orton remains one of the top Superstars in WWE, but The Viper has been out of action for a significant period of time. Matt Riddle carried on in his absence, but now we have some new information about Orton’s current status. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall,...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officially Changes Name Of Sarah Logan On Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now known as Valhalla. On the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the company switched up the name of Sarah Logan — who recently made her WWE comeback joining Erik and Ivar’s The Viking Raiders — as she will nown be known as Valhalla.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation
In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Addresses MJF’s Potential As An Actor, How It Relates To John Cena
The AEW World Champion MJF has a bright future when it comes to acting, according to Eric Bischoff. During his AEW career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has shown that he’s willing to say or do anything to get under the skin of his opponent or to win a match. He showed it at Full Gear last Saturday when William Regal slid MJF some brass knuckles that MJF used to punch Jon Moxley (without the referee seeing it) and pin Moxley to become the youngest AEW World Champion at just 26 years of age.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Has No Plans For Former Champion
In the world of professional wrestling everyone is trying to capture championship gold, and earlier this year Scorpio Sky managed to win the TNT Title. Sky ended up dropping the title to Wardlow back in July, and the former champion has been out of action for months due to a leg injury that forced him to sit on the sidelines.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Wants WWE To Re-Hire Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli
Mandy Rose has certainly improved a lot in her years in WWE, because fans have seen her involved in a variety of storylines, showcasing her talents. Her run in NXT 2.0 so far has been nothing short of amazing. While she is having a great time, Rose would love to see her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli back as well.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode that will air at a special start time, which you can see below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher & The...
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Gets A New Name
Sarah Logan will now be known Valhalla. The name of Valhalla was used in a number of vignettes promoting Logan and The Viking Raiders’ return to WWE television starting back on the October 7 episode of SmackDown. Logan made her return alongside the Raiders on back on the November 11 episode.
