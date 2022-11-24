Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Basketball Injury Updates on Rodney Rice, John Camden
The wait is continuing for Rodney Rice to make his debut as injury has prevented him from playing so far this season for Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, the Hokies were without John Camden in their 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern due to an injury and not a coach's decision to not work him in the rotation.
WSLS
Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore
Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Entire Virginia Team to Attend Funerals of Three Teammates
The program canceled its final game against Virginia Tech this weekend in order to travel to the funerals of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.
techlunchpail.com
#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas
After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
Prep Football Playoffs: Patriots overwhelm Huskies, punch return ticket to Wheeling
Coal City – There was a question whether North Marion, the second Marion County Independence hosted this postseason, would fare any better than the last – Fairmont Senior. The answer was a loud, resounding no. By halftime of the semifinal matchup between the Huskies and Patriots, the Independence...
Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 – Unsung Hero – Salem native Kris Sweet
SALEM, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is former Salem Spartans All- State football player and current offensive line coach for the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts Kris Sweet. Last Sunday, Sweet won his second Grey Cup as a coach. Sweet has been coaching in either college of the CFL since 2000. Congratulations to this week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero.
live5news.com
School to host vigil for slain Dorchester Co., UVA football player
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Wednesday at the Woodland High School Football stadium to honor the life of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie
A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving.
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
abcnews4.com
Road rage incident leads to suspect pointing gun, Charleston PD responds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department detained a suspect who pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident at Savannah Highway and Wesley Drive. Police say the incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. CPD reportedly found the suspect's car on I-526 and took them into...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
WBKO
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
Russell Laffitte, former South Carolina bank CEO, found guilty in federal fraud trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Russell Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank and accused accomplice of Alex Murdaugh, was found guilty of fraud in a downtown Charleston courtroom on Tuesday. Laffitte was found guilty on all six of the following counts: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud Bank fraud Wire Fraud Misapplication […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities said. As of 4:15 p.m., backups are approximately 4...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
