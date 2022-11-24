ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Basketball Injury Updates on Rodney Rice, John Camden

The wait is continuing for Rodney Rice to make his debut as injury has prevented him from playing so far this season for Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, the Hokies were without John Camden in their 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern due to an injury and not a coach's decision to not work him in the rotation.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Hokies edge Charleston Southern, #5 UVA downs MD Eastern Shore

Blacksburg-Charlottesville, Va. – Virginia Tech 69 Charleston Southern 64:. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

#11 Virginia Tech Beats Kentucky and then Missouri in the Bahamas

After three dominant home victories to open their 2022-23 season, #11 Virginia Tech Women's Basketball went outside of the country to the Bahamas to face their first tests of the season against Kentucky and Missouri. Unsurprisingly, the Hokies passed those tests with ease. The Hokies opened their time in Nassau...
BLACKSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Bluefield, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
BLUEFIELD, VA
High School Football PRO

Wytheville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Grayson County High School football team will have a game with George Wythe High School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 14 – Unsung Hero – Salem native Kris Sweet

SALEM, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is former Salem Spartans All- State football player and current offensive line coach for the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts Kris Sweet. Last Sunday, Sweet won his second Grey Cup as a coach. Sweet has been coaching in either college of the CFL since 2000. Congratulations to this week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero.
SALEM, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Floyd County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning

On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash causing delays on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities said. As of 4:15 p.m., backups are approximately 4...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460

(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

