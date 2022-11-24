Free Agent Signings

The eight free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Signed Joely Rodríguez, lhp, New York Mets, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Re-signed Rafael Montero, rhp, to a $34.5 million, three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Tyler Anderson, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $39 million, three-year contract.

NEW YORK (1) — Re-signed Anthony Rizzo, 1b, to a $40 million, three-year contract.

TEXAS (1) — Announced Martín Pérez, lhp, accepted $19.65 million qualifying offer.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SAN DIEGO (2) — Re-signed Robert Suarez, rhp, to a $46 million, five-year contract; re-signed Nick Martinez, rhp, to a $26 million, three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Announced Joc Pederson, of, accepted $19.65 million qualifying offer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .