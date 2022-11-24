ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning

A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KSST Radio

Tips For A Safer Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays for most brings to mind for most a smorgasbord of rich foods, including turkey and dressing with giblet gravy, ham, rolls and plenty of sweet desserts and snacks. However, for some, the the holidays are marked by devastation — home fires. Cooking is the leading...
94.3 Lite FM

When is the Worst Time to Go Thanksgiving Shopping in the HV?

You've already missed the best day to go Thanksgiving food shopping, but you can still easily avoid the crowds if you plan properly. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the Hudson Valley is scrambling to get its hands on all the ingredients needed to prepare a proper feast. I made the mistake of stopping into the grocery store on Sunday for a couple of items and was met with pandemonium.
WBEC AM

This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA

It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
DogTime

Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home

It’s an unfortunate fact that some people treat their pets like garbage. But no dog deserves the fate that befell an Orlando dog who was discovered stuck inside a trash can. A Stinky Situation The canine’s name is Panda, and she’s estimated to be 4 years old. She was pulled from the garbage bin by […] The post Orlando Dog Found Trapped in Trash Can Seeks Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
ORLANDO, FL
pethelpful.com

Video of 'Spoiled' Police Department Cat Has Us Cracking Up

All pet lovers wish their place of work had a designated office pet. This would make work days much more enjoyable by bringing fun and cuteness into the work environment. One police department has done this and their spoiled pet is living the life. TikTok user @texascop2.5 recently shared a...
tripsavvy.com

The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TMZ.com

Celebrity Prisoners' Thanksgiving Day Feasts Revealed

Celebrities like R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein are spending another Thanksgiving behind bars ... while Josh Duggar and Fetty Wap are spending the holiday in prison for the first time, but their menus are mostly traditional and plentiful. TMZ obtained prison and jail menus from across the country -- specifically...
Wyoming News

Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner

Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year. ...
pethelpful.com

Cat Dad's Struggle to Go to the Bathroom in Peace Has Us Laughing Out Loud

Being a pet parent means giving up a lot of your privacy, or--in some cases--all of it. This cat dad is learning this firsthand as his new kitten interrupts his bathroom break, and the results are positively hilarious. The relatability only adds to this TikTok's humor!. @Kaiphrog and his kitten...
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy