Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s
On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
localocnews.com
Anaheim’s Chance Theater to stage “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas” in December
What could be fancier than a Southern California Premiere musical for Christmas!. The Off-Broadway hit musical adaptation of the best-selling book series is at the Chance, with many returning artists from prior “Fancy Nancy” productions!. Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of...
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
localocnews.com
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!
Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
localocnews.com
A huge fire broke out at an Anaheim recycling plant on Thanksgiving evening
Thanksgiving was ruined for forty people who had to be evacuated when a huge four alarm fire broke out at a recycling facility in Anaheim, at the 500 block of South Rose St. Callers reported the fire just before 11 p.m., at Certified Recycling. Callers reported the fire at Certified...
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
localocnews.com
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris partners with Share Our Selves for Thanksgiving food distribution
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris partnered with Share Our Selves for a three-day Thanksgiving food distribution for families in need in Orange County. Registration for the distribution filled up within a week, however, no one will be turned away. The food distribution is ongoing until end of day Wednesday. “It’s eye-opening to...
localocnews.com
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
localocnews.com
Score updates of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting
On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
localocnews.com
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week
The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
localocnews.com
Mater Dei battling St. John Bosco for CIF Division 1 championship at the Rose Bowl
Wide receiver Marcus Harris hauls in a touchdown catch in the first quarter for Mater Dei. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, two Trinity League rivals, are battling for the CIF Division 1 title at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The two...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Cypress unable to slow down explosive Downey offense in CIF Division 4 title game
As Downey players celebrate in the background, Cypress players Matthew Morrell (3) and Hayden Frazier (66) walk off field after Vikings won the CIF Division 4 title game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). When you go undefeated in the regular season and then advance to a championship...
localocnews.com
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game
Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
localocnews.com
DIVISION 8 FINALS NOTES: A CIF title wasn’t on the minds of Northwood players at first
After a semifinal victory over Vista Del Lago, some Northwood players were acting as if they were rowing a boat like going to the ship, the CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). As Northwood High School football players and coaches looked ahead to the 2022 season, there wasn’t a...
Comments / 0