On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO