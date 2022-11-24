ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s

On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale

The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!

Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
ROSSMOOR, CA
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana

The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
SANTA ANA, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
The Costa Mesa police arrested a suspect in the Thanksgiving fatal shooting

On Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of West Bay Street. Upon arrival, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Paramedics responded to assist. Two victims were transported to a trauma center hospital, where one victim was pronounced deceased and the second is in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to other nearby hospitals. One of those victims is in critical condition and the two other victims are in stable condition.
COSTA MESA, CA
Eight teams entered in Loara Boys Basketball Tournament next week

The pool play schedule for the Loara Boys Basketball Tournament have been announced by Loara Coach Ed Sprague. The eight-team tournament begins on Monday, Nov. 28 at Loara High School. Loara, Newport Harbor, Servite and Western are in Pool A and California, Costa Mesa, Dana Hills and Fullerton are in...
ANAHEIM, CA
PHOTOS: Orange County high school football teams go for CIF championships

Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players before Friday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Some photos from around two of the locations where CIF championship games are being held: Cypress vs. Downey at Western in Division 4 and Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in Division 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Quick-out: Cypress falls to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game

Cypress captain Bryant Carey and Centurions Coach Rick Feldman accept the runner-up trophy from CIF official Paul Caldera Friday night. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Cypress High School’s football team was unable to slow down Downey High and standout quarterback Aidan Chiles in the CIF Division 4...
DOWNEY, CA

