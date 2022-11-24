Read full article on original website
Freeze agrees to be next coach at Auburn, sources say
After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.
New-look teams raise stakes as Missouri hosts Wichita State
Wichita State’s rebuilt roster will face its toughest test Tuesday night when the Shockers host the unbeaten Missouri Tigers. Wichita
Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday
About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be impacted by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last year.
