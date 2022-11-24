ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday

About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be impacted by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last year.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy