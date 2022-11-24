Read full article on original website
Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns
Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%. Earlier, Hong Kong's benchmark...
White House treads carefully as protests unfold in China as US tries to mend relations with Beijing
As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government's draconian Covid-19 restrictions -- prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials -- the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately. Top US officials who have been closely monitoring the unrest...
As China grapples with rare protests, Shanghai Disneyland shuts over Covid curbs once again
Shanghai Disneyland has been closed again because of China's Covid restrictions, just days after reopening following a previous pandemic-related closure. The theme park will close from Tuesday, November 29 "to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control," Shanghai Disney Resort said in a statement on Tuesday. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."
What protests in China may mean for the economy
Protests against China's prolonged and restrictive Covid regulations spread across the country over the weekend. The demonstrations against Chinese President Xi Jinping and his costly zero-Covid policy are an exceedingly rare case of widespread civil disobedience. While the protests represent an unprecedented challenge for Xi, they also carry economic and...
China to punish internet users for 'liking' posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world's second largest economy plans to control social media like never before. China's internet watchdog is stepping up its regulation of cyberspace as authorities intensify their crackdown on online dissent...
Sunday was the busiest day at US airports since before the pandemic
Sunday marked the busiest day at US airports since the start of the pandemic — and though bad weather caused widespread flight delays, relatively few flights were canceled outright. About 2.6 million people were screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints Sunday. That's the most since December 26, 2019, just...
US oil prices hit lowest level in nearly a year. Gas is down 6% in a month
US oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since December 2021 on concerns that protests in China against Covid-19 lockdowns will dent demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, the US benchmark, slid 2.7% on Monday to trade close to $74 a barrel, a level last reached in December 2021. Futures for Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.9% to trade close to $81 a barrel. That's its lowest level since January.
Businesses scramble to limit the damage of looming freight rail strike
From retailers and computer chip makers to the oil-and-gas industry, businesses are scrambling to find workarounds where possible for a potentially devastating freight rail strike. Even as Congress races to avert disaster through a legislative fix, consumer packaged goods companies are proactively shifting both inbound and outbound shipping volume from...
