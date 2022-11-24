New money, same problem: Hope House one of multiple shelters fearing closure due to limited funding

Read full article on original website
Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
'We are in winter operations mode:' City spokesperson gives insight on snowplow priorities
SPOKANE, Wash. - A spokesperson for the City of Spokane is confident the city is hard at work plowing roadways during this week’s winter storm. “We are in winter operations mode,” City Spokesperson Kirstin Davis said. Since midnight on Monday, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said troopers responded to...
'It's just part of Spokane:' Local family business happy to shovel away snow for those walking by
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of people across the region woke up to a snowy Monday, as the mid-week winter storm came earlier than expected. “It’s just part of Spokane,” Darrin Wittkopp said. Wittkopp’s family has owned the local business, Music City, on Monroe and Sinto in Spokane since...
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they'd left the vehicle running.
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
Chains required at Stevens Pass; other passes impacted by winter weather
As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, chains were required at Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, and traction tires advised at several other Cascade passes. You can follow the status of all mountain passes by clicking here.
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: The woman was found and is safe. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old woman with dementia. She is 5'7, 150 lbs., wearing a dark green jacket, black boots and a unicorn hat.
OH SNOW! Here we go!
Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20's and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm set...
Gonzaga attempting to rebound from Purdue loss against veteran, balanced Xavier
PORTLAND – Gonzaga’s breakdowns were widespread in Friday’s loss, from the 27.5% shooting from players not named Drew Timme or Nolan Hickman to a defense that “got torched,” in the words of coach Mark Few, in the second half. It added up to an 84-66...
Gonzaga rewind: Julian Strawther shows he can handle expanded role
Julian Strawther had the final say in Gonzaga’s entertaining 88-84 win over Xavier on Sunday with his 3-point scoring burst in the last four minutes. In our latest Gonzaga rewind, we take a look at the factors behind Strawther’s performance, a second -half shootout that produced a combined 98 points by the two teams, Ben Gregg’s additional minutes and the Zags’ unpredictable nature through seven games.
