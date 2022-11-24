ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

New money, same problem: Hope House one of multiple shelters fearing closure due to limited funding

By Tana Kelley KHQ Local News Reporter
 5 days ago
Giving Tuesday: NonStop Local KHQ, United Way partnering to get kids free books

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dolly Parton, NonStop Local KHQ and United Way are partnering together on Giving Tuesday to help Spokane kids get free books. Over the years, 2.1 million children have registered for Parton's "Imagination Library," from newborn through 5 years old, to get a free book each month. The only requirements to sign up are the child has to be 5 years old or younger and live in Spokane County.
SPOKANE, WA
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
MILLWOOD, WA
Stolen service dog found safe and sound

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they'd left the vehicle running.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week

A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
OH SNOW! Here we go!

Bouts of snow will continue to create some slow-going conditions on area roadways throughout the day, and with daytime highs only reaching into the mid 20's and overnight lows dropping into to the single digits we will likely see icy roadways Tuesday morning. We are watching a significant storm set...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga rewind: Julian Strawther shows he can handle expanded role

Julian Strawther had the final say in Gonzaga’s entertaining 88-84 win over Xavier on Sunday with his 3-point scoring burst in the last four minutes. In our latest Gonzaga rewind, we take a look at the factors behind Strawther’s performance, a second -half shootout that produced a combined 98 points by the two teams, Ben Gregg’s additional minutes and the Zags’ unpredictable nature through seven games.
SPOKANE, WA

