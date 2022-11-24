ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies

Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
MICHIGAN STATE
coinchapter.com

Turtleneck Sweaters Can Save Japan from Inflation

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — If it were not in the news and only heard on the street, one may not believe it – but it is true! Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is asking citizens to wear turtlenecks to assist in cutting energy bills this winter. Ms. Koike said people...
WISCONSIN STATE
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin Bottom Calls Pick Momentum as BTC Price Eyes Crash to $10K

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated sideways since Nov 11 while holding above $16,000. Most analysts treat it as a signal of the cryptocurrency bottoming out. But technicals, including the descending triangle setup shown below, estimate a further drop toward $10,000. On-Chain Bitcoin Metrics Are Bullish. Willy...
coinchapter.com

Vladimir Putin Wants Crypto to End Russia’s Sanction Nightmare

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Russian President Vladimir Payment emphasized the need for an independent settlement system utilizing digital currencies and blockchain technology. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements that will be much more convenient, absolutely safe for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy