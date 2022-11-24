Read full article on original website
Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
5 things you need to know about China’s COVID-19 lockdown protests
Here’s what you should know about China’s historic COVID lockdown protests.
Turtleneck Sweaters Can Save Japan from Inflation
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — If it were not in the news and only heard on the street, one may not believe it – but it is true! Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is asking citizens to wear turtlenecks to assist in cutting energy bills this winter. Ms. Koike said people...
Bitcoin Bottom Calls Pick Momentum as BTC Price Eyes Crash to $10K
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) price has consolidated sideways since Nov 11 while holding above $16,000. Most analysts treat it as a signal of the cryptocurrency bottoming out. But technicals, including the descending triangle setup shown below, estimate a further drop toward $10,000. On-Chain Bitcoin Metrics Are Bullish. Willy...
Vladimir Putin Wants Crypto to End Russia’s Sanction Nightmare
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Russian President Vladimir Payment emphasized the need for an independent settlement system utilizing digital currencies and blockchain technology. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements that will be much more convenient, absolutely safe for...
