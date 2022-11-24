Read full article on original website
Time-honored lighting occurred at the Springfield Quadrangle
It's the time for holiday lights to begin illuminating distinguished locations throughout the Pioneer Valley.
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows a diamond in the ruff
WEST SPRINGFIELD — “Cleanup in Ring 2,” called an official over a loudspeaker at the Thanksgiving Classic Cluster Dog Shows on Saturday after a canine competitor unleashed an accident in the ring to the horror of his embarrassed handler. No one judged the dog for this behavior,...
Worcester Railers lose at Norfolk, 5-4, in OT
NORFOLK, Va. – The Worcester Railers HC (13-2-1-0, 27pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (2-15-0-0, 4pts) in overtime on Friday night by the final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 2,691 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The Railers wrap up their trip to Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Saturday, November 26th to take on the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
What’s Thanksgiving without high school football?
Thanksgiving High School Football is back, and it wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts without a good matchup.
Christmas by Candlelight returns to Old Sturbridge Village
Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
Springfield Tigers raising funds for National Championships
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After four of its teams won New England Regionals last weekend, the Springfield Tigers are headed to the American Youth Football national championships in early December. Springfield won four of the youth...
Chicopee Schools expanding free preschool after opening classes in September
CHICOPEE – A free preschool program started this year in city schools has proved so popular that the School Department is already expanding it to add another class. “It is wonderful,” said Michelle Pete, the principal of Fairview Veterans Elementary School. “We know we are going to have at least 30 kids who are prepared for kindergarten.”
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield
The annual Holiday Tree Lighting in Westfield will be on Saturday.
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
'It's our biggest event of the year': Worcester Center for Crafts celebrates holiday festival Saturday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some local craft makers were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday afternoon. Every year, the Worcester Center for Crafts hosts their holiday festival the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving. The center is transformed into a European-style holiday marketplace, and is a celebration of handmade goods,...
Plumley Village residents displaced by fire offered Thanksgiving meals by building owner
Residents of a Worcester apartment building that were displaced by an electrical fire on Thanksgiving Day aren’t going without Thanksgiving dinner thanks to their property owner. The Community Builders, the nonprofit owner and manager of Plumley Village residential community on Laurel Street in Worcester, distributed Thanksgiving meals, cases of...
This little known light show in Greenfield features 40 displays
Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Holiday Happenings, tree lighting planned at Springfield Museums
He’s mean, lean and furry green, and one of the most beloved holiday characters from the mind of Dr. Seuss. He’s the Grinch, and the iconic Christmas creation of Dr. Seuss will play a big part in the Springfield Museums’ Grinchmas celebration this year, including Nov. 25′s annual Holiday Happenings.
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
Paul Kaplan: Amherst teens did ‘the right thing’
While mandatory instruction in how to change a flat tire would be a good idea and would increase public safely in certain situations, that is something to take up with elected leaders. I think the young people in the July 5 flat tire incident incident in Amherst did exactly the right thing to call for assistance. I believe, based on all reports, they were treated very poorly, and their feelings of victimization are totally valid. The important point here is that the Amherst police have to do better.
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
