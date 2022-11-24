PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP)Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure Wisconsin’s 64-59 win over USC in the Battle for Atlantis third-place game on Friday. The Badgers closed the game with a 10-2 run, six points coming from Hepburn.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO